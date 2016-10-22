Classic butter tarts
Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 40 min
Plus 1 hour 20 minutes chill
Makes 12
We set out to developed the ultimate butter tart — and we nailed it. These indulgent treats wrap a gooey, sweet filling in a perfectly flaky pastry.
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp
1/3 cup
cold unsalted butter, cubed
1/4 cup
cold lard, cubed
1
1 tsp
white vinegar
1/4 cup
ice water
Filling
3/4 cup
packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup
white corn syrup
2 tbsp
2
1/4 cup
unsalted butter, melted
1 tsp
1 tsp
white vinegar
1/8 tsp
Instructions
- WHIRL flour and salt in a food processor. Add butter and lard. Pulse until coarse crumbs form. Whisk yolk, vinegar and ice water in a small bowl. With motor running, pour through feed tube while pulsing until just combined. Wrap with plastic wrap and press into a disc. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- POSITION rack in bottom of oven. Preheat oven to 450F.
- WHISK sugar, corn syrup, maple syrup, eggs, butter, vanilla, vinegar and salt in a bowl until smooth.
- ROLL out dough on a lightly floured surface to ⅛-in. thickness. Cut into 12 rounds using a 4 ½-in. round cookie cutter, re-rolling scraps. Gently press rounds into a 12-cup muffin pan. Press sides to adhere. Refrigerate for 20 min. Spoon 2 tbsp filling into each pastry.
- BAKE for 8 min. Reduce heat to 400F and open oven slightly for 10 sec. Bake until filling is puffed and pastry is golden, about 7 more min. Let stand on rack for 3 min. Run a small knife around the edges of tarts and transfer to rack to cool completely.
Variations:
Chocolatey Butter Tarts: Top each tart with 2 tsp coarsely chopped dark chocolate just before baking.
Boozy Butter Tarts: Stir 1 tbsp whisky into filling just before pouring into pastry. Top each tart with 1 tsp chopped dried cranberries.
Pecan Butter Tarts: Top each tart with 1 tsp chopped pecans before baking.
Nutrition
Calories 276
Protein 3 g
Carbohydrates 35 g
Fat 15 g
Sodium 142 mg
