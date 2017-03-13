Caramel cheesecake bars

Prep 20 min
Total 50 min
Plus 3 hours cooling time
Makes 24 bars

Advertisement

Ingredients

1/2 cup
unsalted butter, melted
2 cups
graham-cracker crumbs

Filling

3 250-g pkgs
cream cheese, softened
1 cup
granulated sugar
3
eggs, at room temperature
1/2 cup
sour cream
1 tsp
lemon zest
1 tbsp
lemon juice

Topping

1/2 cup
packed brown sugar
1/4 cup
unsalted butter
1/2 cup
35% cream
1 tsp
vanilla
1/2 tsp
kosher salt

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 325F. Spray a 9×13-in. metal pan with cooking spray and line with parchment to overhang on 2 sides.
  • CRUST: Stir crumbs and butter in a small bowl until crumbs are moist. Press firmly and evenly into prepared pan and bake until golden, 10 min. Let cool.
  • FILLING: Beat cream cheese in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-low, scraping down sides occasionally, until very smooth, 4 min. Beat in sugar until combined, 3 min. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, on low speed, scraping bowl between additions. Beat in sour cream, lemon zest and lemon juice until smooth. Pour batter over prepared crust and smooth top.
  • TOPPING: Combine  brown sugar and unsalted butter in a small saucepan over medium. Gently boil for 3 min. Stir in cream, vanilla and salt until smooth. Let cool, then transfer to a container and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Kitchen Tip: Bars will keep in refrigerator up to 3 days, or wrap with foil and freeze for up to 1 month.

Nutrition

Calories 223
Protein 4 g
Carbohydrates 16 g
Fat 17 g
Sodium 155 mg
Good source of vitamin A
Advertisement

How to caramelize sugar

Issue: April 2017

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Caramel cheesecake bars

  1. Don’t you bake them?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources