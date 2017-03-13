Caramel cheesecake bars

PREHEAT oven to 325F. Spray a 9×13-in. metal pan with cooking spray and line with parchment to overhang on 2 sides.
CRUST: Stir crumbs and butter in a small bowl until crumbs are moist. Press firmly and evenly into prepared pan and bake until golden, 10 min. Let cool.
FILLING: Beat cream cheese in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-low, scraping down sides occasionally, until very smooth, 4 min. Beat in sugar until combined, 3 min. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, on low speed, scraping bowl between additions. Beat in sour cream, lemon zest and lemon juice until smooth. Pour batter over prepared crust and smooth top.
TOPPING: Combine brown sugar and unsalted butter in a small saucepan over medium. Gently boil for 3 min. Stir in cream, vanilla and salt until smooth. Let cool, then transfer to a container and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Kitchen Tip: Bars will keep in refrigerator up to 3 days, or wrap with foil and freeze for up to 1 month.
Don’t you bake them?
Judy on