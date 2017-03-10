Classic scones

PREHEAT oven to 425F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
STIR flour with sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Stir in butter until it is coated. Gradually stir in cream, just until dough comes together. If dough is crumbly, add more cream, 1 tsp at a time, until it comes together. Pat dough into a 1-in.-thick circle. Cut into 8 wedges and arrange 1 in. apart on prepared sheet.
BAKE in centre of oven until tops are golden, 15 to 17 min. Transfer to a rack to cool completely.
A lesson on cold butter
Cold butter is ideal for baked goods that should be crisp. Butter that’s straight from the fridge doesn’t get fully incorporated into a batter; instead it gets broken down into small pieces throughout your dough. Since butter is about 18% water, steam is released in those pockets during baking, which helps create flaky layers. Use it in: scones, pie crust, biscuits and crispy cookies.
It there a gluten free version of this recipe?
Thanks!
