WHISK flour, baking powder, sugar, poppy and sesame seeds, garlic, onion and salt in a medium bowl. Stir in water and 1/3 cup of the butter in a small bowl. Add to flour mixture, stirring with a fork until sticky dough comes together.
TRANSFER dough to a 9-in. cast iron skillet and spread to edges using fingers. Brush with 1 tbsp of the butter.
BAKE until browned and bottom of crust is dark golden, about 25 min. Brush with remaining 1 tbsp butter.
COVER eggs with water in small pan and set over medium-high. When water starts boiling, set time for 3 min. Drain eggs and immerse in cold running water to stop cooking. Peel eggs and cut into halves.
CUT bannock into 8 portions. Spread with beet hummus, then top with mesclun mix, smoked salmon, egg halves and 1 tbsp each heated eggs Benedict sauce. Sprinkle with sumac and add garnishes.
Please give us real recipes not adverts for President’s Choice Products which do not taste like the real thing.
