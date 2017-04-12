Everything-bagel-bannock brekkie

Prep 15 min
Total 40 min
Serves 8

We’ve partnered with President’s Choice to give traditional Canadian recipes a modern makeover.

Ingredients

3 cups
all-purpose flour
1 tbsp
baking powder
1 tbsp
granulated sugar
1 tbsp
poppy seeds
1 tbsp
sesame seeds
2 tsp
dried minced garlic
2 tsp
dried minced onion
3/4 tsp
kosher salt
1 1/2 cups
warm water
1/3 cup plus 2 tbsp
butter, divided, melted

Toppings

4
eggs
PC Beet Hummus Chickpea Dip and Spread
2 cups
mesclun salad mix
8 slices
smoked salmon
1/2 cup
PC Eggs Benedict Sauce
1 tbsp
PC Black Label sumac

Garnish

chopped fresh dill
capers
thinly sliced red onion

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 450F.
  • WHISK flour, baking powder, sugar, poppy and sesame seeds, garlic, onion and salt in a medium bowl. Stir in water and 1/3 cup of the butter in a small bowl. Add to flour mixture, stirring with a fork until sticky dough comes together.
  • TRANSFER dough to a 9-in. cast iron skillet and spread to edges using fingers. Brush with 1 tbsp of the butter.
  • BAKE until browned and bottom of crust is dark golden, about 25 min. Brush with remaining 1 tbsp butter.
  • COVER eggs with water in small pan and set over medium-high. When water starts boiling, set time for 3 min. Drain eggs and immerse in cold running water to stop cooking. Peel eggs and cut into halves.
  • CUT bannock into 8 portions. Spread with beet hummus, then top with mesclun mix, smoked salmon, egg halves and 1 tbsp each heated eggs Benedict sauce. Sprinkle with sumac and add garnishes.

Nutrition

Calories 445
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 39 g
Fat 25 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 633 mg
Excellent source of vitamin A
Chatelaine Presents: Everything-bagel-bannock brekkie

Issue: May 2017

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Andrew Grinton.

One comment on “Everything-bagel-bannock brekkie

  1. Please give us real recipes not adverts for President’s Choice Products which do not taste like the real thing.

