Barely 24 hours after Donald Trump is sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, more than 200,000 people are expected to flood the streets of Washington, D.C. to speak up in defence of human rights they fear might be at risk under the new administration. The Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21 is shaping up to be one of the biggest demonstrations in modern U.S. history. Busloads of Canadians are travelling down to join the march, for their own unique reasons. Here’s what it’s all about.
What is the Women’s March on Washington?
After Donald Trump was declared the winner in the early hours of Nov. 9, a Hawaiian grandmother posted on Facebook that she’d like to protest in Washington. Word spread, and countless other marches combined to become the Women’s March on Washington. Its goal, the official site reads, is to “send a bold message to [America’s] new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.” While it’s widely seen as an anti-Trump rally, organizers prefer to frame it as a chance to speak out en masse against sexist, racist, anti-Muslim and ableist rhetoric that swelled during and after the U.S. presidential campaign. The two-and-a-half kilometre march, which starts at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, will be capped by a rally near the U.S. Capitol.
So it isn’t just an anti-Trump march?
“If you go to Washington just to protest Donald Trump, you’ve missed the mark,” national co-chair Tamika Mallory said in a recent Facebook Live interview with Essence magazine. “He is a symptom of a disease that already existed. He’s just going to give new voice to white supremacy, the racism, the sexism, the misogyny, all the stuff that was already there.” As such, the march is about much more than equal pay and reproductive rights for women — it’s meant to draw attention to institutional sexism and racism against women (particularly women of colour who’ve been historically left out of the feminist movement), as well as LGBTQ rights and the rights of immigrants and lower-income people. (Read the Women’s March’s platform here.)
Who will be there?
High-profile feminists and activists — and lots of celebrities. Gloria Steinem is the march’s national co-chair, along with singer and social activist Harry Belafonte. Actor America Ferrera will chair its artists’ committee. Katy Perry, Cher, Padma Lakshmi, Amy Schumer, Zendaya, Samantha Bee, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore have all said they’re showing up. Madonna also tweeted her support for the march, sparking rumours she might be performing. Comedian Chelsea Handler and filmmaker Ava DuVernay will lead a sister march at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on the same day.
Why are Canadians marching — what’s at stake for us?
“Canadians are a part of this because we’re aware that what goes on in the U.S. does have an impact here,” said Tasha Donnelly, who’s with the Canadian delegation’s organizing committee. She points to the rhetoric that trickled over Canada’s borders since Trump was elected. “For a lot of people it meant sexism, xenophobia, anti-Muslim sentiment were not considered a deal-breaker for people. That attitude is what we’re worried about in Canada.” Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch, for example, tweeted enthusiastic support for Trump’s victory, hoping it might be something that could be emulated here. “That worries us. We want to say this will not do in Canada, we will not permit that kind of divisiveness and disrespect to our voters.”
Canadians are also concerned about the message Trump sends their kids, Donnelly said, and they’re marching to protect rights we often take for granted in Canada, including reproductive freedoms. They’ll also highlight the rights and struggles of indigenous, black and Muslim people here.
How unified are the marchers?
A New York Times piece last week reported the conversations about race happening on women’s march Facebook groups have made some women feel “unwelcome.” The event was first titled the Million Women March. That was quickly changed when organizers were reminded of the Million Woman March in Philadelphia in 1997, a rally about what it means to be an African American woman. The national committee is intentionally diverse, placing a new brand of feminism, called “intersectionality,” at the heart of the march. It’s about doing a better job of working for women who’ve been historically disenfranchised while asking white women to acknowledge that they’ve had it better (and to do more listening.)
I’d like to join in — can I still get on a bus?
There are still spots on buses with the Canadian delegation leaving out of Toronto and Windsor, Ont. Ottawa and Montreal buses are sold out.
I can’t make it to Washington. How else can I get involved?
Sister marches are happening in more than 300 American communities besides D.C., and in nearly 50 countries outside of the U.S, including Saudi Arabia, Australia, the United Kingdom and South Africa. Twenty of those are in Canada, including marches in Halifax, Montreal, Kingston, Toronto, Calgary, Grand Forks, Nanaimo and White Horse (find the full list here) If you can’t join in person, the Women’s March on Washington said it will likely post a live stream on its website.
Will there be counter-protests?
Students for Life of America, a pro-life group, plans to show up at the Women’s March to make their anti-abortion views known. Trump supporters have also applied for demonstration permits in Washington D.C. for January 21st.
How can I follow the march?
Follow Chatelaine on Twitter and Facebook — we’ll be sharing live coverage from staffers Sarah Boesveld, Katie Underwood and Sadiya Ansari, who will be attending the march. Or follow them directly on Twitter: @sarahboesveld; @katieunderwrite; @sadiyaansari. We’ll be documenting the journey to D.C. and will report from the streets of Washington throughout the day.
The march will also be shared live online on its official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter feeds.
Thank you for covering this serious event!
Julie Adams on
Finally a way to express my Canadian disgust for Drumpf!! Count me in !!!!
Cathy Osbourne on
Your ‘disgust’ would be better served by expressing it agains Wynne and TruDOPE who are on a path to destroying our country. Mind your own business, what happens in the US is NOT our business….but no doubt easier for you than doing something of value for your own country. Shame on you!!! You disgust me.
tartangirl on
People seem to forget. Trump won. He won because people voted for him. I will not take part in any of this. I will be happily supporting our new President and wish him and our country well.
Tracee Lynn on
Well said!!!
tartangirl on
People seem to forget. Trump won. He won because people voted for him. I will not take part in any of this. I will be happily supporting our new President and wish him and our country well.
Tracee Lynn on
I agree. He was voted in by people unhappy with Obama. I wish him well. These women don’t speak for me, and mind that carbon footprint ladies.
Taylor on
Obama, like the intellectual midget TruDOPE was felled by his own arrogance, not just to the ordinary man and woman in his country whom he totally let down, but….as reported in the media….toward the people who worked for him in the White House where he showed, routinely, his contempt for them, he really thought he was above all of them. He did little of any value during his 8 years in the White House and history will for sure view him as, a good speaker, a lousy leader.
tartangirl on
The very fact that ‘celebrities’ and ‘famous’ people are involved in organizing this is an instant ‘red flag’ for me. The US people marching in this are to me, sore losers..particularly the so-called ‘celebrities’ who continue to believe, wrongly, that people actually care about their opinion. They loved Obama for sure, he paid a LOT of attention to THEM and little attention to the ordinary man/woman, particularly the black families living in rank poverty with little hope of ever getting out of it. He was an arrogant, insincere person and is, in my opinion the cause of the chaos in our world today. All the thugs of the world recognized the ‘coward in the White House’ as weak and unable to protect his country. As for the Canadian women marching in this, SHAME on you. You would not march against people like Wynne and her government who are slowly killing Ontario with her greed for our tax dollar, putting many people into poverty and unable to pay their bills….no, they want to march against something that has NOTHING to do with Canada. NOTHING these people do will change the fact that Donald Trump WON this election, voted in by AMERICANS who want change. What he has done in the past should STAY in the past and we will judge him by what he does in the FUTURE. The fact that a woman in a hijab would march in this is laughable…..she, no doubt has more freedom in this part of the world that she has ever known in her life and she should be grateful for that, not out making mischief for the man who will be her President. They are a bunch of hypocrites, being led around by the nose by a bunch of entitled, unrealistic, rich ‘celebrities’. You are NOT impressing anyone with this nonsense. Grow up.
tartangirl on
Big mistake Ladies trump respects Women and gays (Whats a muslim man doing in the protest of course she was called by her muslim friends cause Trump is against Radical islamic jihadis )it was all an election scam to defame him .Trump was elected through Democracy process by The american people. not like Hillary’s and Obama’s rigged election scam So. what the F is the problem with the Canadian Media? Newspaper, Tv Channels,Politicians, and the public who don’t agree with Trump’s views ? Too bad Deal with it Let the man Atleast finish choosing his cabinet and start work from Monday,Then watch him for a year or so and then do what ever you want but now let him do his work to Bring back jobs boost the economy,Health save the Americans from criminal and jihadi emigrants.Meanwhile women and Gays are planning to demonstrate against both are really wrong he’s not against neither .Meanwhile Muslims are the people who toss gays from top of buildings but these demonstrators fail to see that.The Canadian Media is doing the same mistake American media and the politicians and movie stars did .They bashed Trump and now he’s the President so please respect him cause Canada needs America in many ways .Dont be stupid
rick nash on