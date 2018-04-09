Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Wrap Skirt (That's Only $40!) And More

Zingy peppermint hand wash at Saje, a statement wrap skirt at Simons, and other daily steals.

Top
With its delicate and sheer balloon sleeves, this blouse has the right amount of office-to-date-night appeal for days with a crammed schedule. $18 (from $30), Reitmans.

Balloon Sleeve Top, Reitmans, $18 (from $30)
Skirt
This wrap skirt (adorned with a bow) is the ideal statement piece for your spring closet. Pair it with a white button-down to bring out the skirt’s contrast trim. $40 (from $59), Simons.

Contrast-trim wrap skirt, Simons, $40 (from $59)

Soap
Freshen up with the smell of peppermint, orange zest, and benzoin when washing your hands with this invigorating hand soap. $9 (from $13), Saje.

PEPPERMINT TWIST, Saje, $10 (from $13)


Loafers
Take your footwear to the next level with these opulent red velvet loafers. They’re also available in black. $15 (from $50), Globo.

UTAH, Globo, $15 (from $50)
Mirror
Whether you need to pluck stray hairs or add a finishing touch to your makeup, this small mirror has got you covered. $10 (from $20), H&M Home.

Small Mirror with Handle, H&M Home, $10 (from $20)

 
