Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Wrap Skirt (That’s Only $40!) And More

Top With its delicate and sheer balloon sleeves, this blouse has the right amount of office-to-date-night appeal for days with a crammed schedule. $18 (from $30), Reitmans.
Skirt This wrap skirt (adorned with a bow) is the ideal statement piece for your spring closet. Pair it with a white button-down to bring out the skirt’s contrast trim. $40 (from $59), Simons. Soap Freshen up with the smell of peppermint, orange zest, and benzoin when washing your hands with this invigorating hand soap. $9 (from $13), Saje.
Loafers Take your footwear to the next level with these opulent red velvet loafers. They’re also available in black. $15 (from $50), Globo. Mirror Whether you need to pluck stray hairs or add a finishing touch to your makeup, this small mirror has got you covered. $10 (from $20), H&M Home.