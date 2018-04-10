Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Workout Leggings From Joe Fresh And More

Leggings

Make your gym sessions a whole lot livelier with these leggings that feature a colourful side print. $15 (from $29), Joe Fresh.

Lip kit

Why settle for one shade of nude lipstick when you can have six different ones from various brands like Nars and Smashbox? This lip kit from Sephora finally gives you that option. $23 (from $34), Sephora.



Heels

Warmer weather calls for versatile footwear, like these red frayed sandals that can take you through business meetings at work to a night out with friends. $30 (from $50), DSW.

Queen size duvet comforter set

Embrace the succulent and cactus trend with this ultra-cute queen size duvet comforter and pillow shams set. $50 (from $80), Simons.

Coaster set

Protect your coffee or side table whenever hosting guests with this classic set of wooden coasters. $14 (from $18), Bed Bath & Beyond.