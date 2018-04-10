Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Workout Leggings From Joe Fresh And More

A lip kit that include six different brands at Sephora, a cute duvet comforter set at Simons, and other daily steals

Leggings
Make your gym sessions a whole lot livelier with these leggings that feature a colourful side print. $15 (from $29), Joe Fresh.

PRINT SIDE PANEL ACTIVE LEGGING, Joe Fresh, $15 (from $29)

Lip kit
Why settle for one shade of nude lipstick when you can have six different ones from various brands like Nars and Smashbox? This lip kit from Sephora finally gives you that option. $23 (from $34), Sephora.

Give Me Some Nude Lip, Sephora, $23 (from $34)
Heels
Warmer weather calls for versatile footwear, like these red frayed sandals that can take you through business meetings at work to a night out with friends. $30 (from $50), DSW.

Mix No. 6 Rayane Dress Sandal DSW, $30 ($50)

 

Queen size duvet comforter set
Embrace the succulent and cactus trend with this ultra-cute queen size duvet comforter and pillow shams set. $50 (from $80), Simons.

TEHUACÁN VALLEY DUVET COMFORTER SET (queen size), Simons, $50 (from $80)

 

Coaster set
Protect your coffee or side table whenever hosting guests with this classic set of wooden coasters. $14 (from $18), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Lipper International Bamboo Coasters (Set of 6), Bed Bath & Beyond, $14 (from $18)
