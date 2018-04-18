Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 55% Off A Gorgeous Trench Coat At Mango And More

Sandblasted hoop earrings at Bizou, a cookware set for $345 off at Kitchen Stuff Plus, and other daily steals.

Jacket
With its loose trench-like cut and soft stone colour, this is the perfect jacket to bring out on late spring nights. $60 (from $110), Mango.

Soft finish jacket, Mango, $60 (from $110)

Hoops
When you need to accessorize, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of hoops, like these ones with a sandblasted design. $7 (from $13), Bizou.
Wide brimmed hoop earrings, Bizou, $7 (from $13)

Lunch bag
This cute, spacious bag (with an encouraging message on the tote) will make taking lunch to work both feasible and fun. $9 (from $18), Indigo.
EXPRESSIONS LUNCH BAG – START FRESH, Indigo, $9 (from $18)

 

Shirt
Wear this floral tie sleeve shirt for your next meeting at work. With hints of turquoise, it’ll pair well with a black blazer. $15 (from $29), Joe Fresh.
Print tie sleeve shirt, Joe Fresh, $15 (from $29)

Cookware set
Save a staggering $345 off of this five-piece cookware set from J.A. Henckels International. These pots and pans are stainless steel and have drip-free pouring rims. $180 (from $525), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

J.A. Henckels International Biarritz Cookware Set, Kitchen Stuff Plus, $180 (from $525)

 
