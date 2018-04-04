Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Spring Sweater From H&M And More

Fairy lights to hang indoors or out at Simons, a retro newsboy cap at Laura, and other daily steals.

Sweater
Wear this lilac knit sweater over a patterned dress or collared blouse for a casual and spring-inspired look. $18 (from $35), H&M.

Hat
Go retro with this newsboy hat that’s perfect for in-between spring weather. Also available in red. $25 (from $49), Laura.

Fairy lights
Add a shimmer to the indoors (or out) with a garland of these battery powered rose gold fairy lights. $7 (from $10), Simons.

Petite leggings
Easy to lounge around or run errands in, these petite twill leggings will be your new favourite closet staple. $24 (from $40), Reitmans.

Caddy
Bringing cutlery to your back patio has never been easier with this wooden caddy. It also comes with a separate compartment to add your favourite condiments! $40 (from $60), Crate and Barrel.
