Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Spring Sweater From H&M And More

Sweater

Wear this lilac knit sweater over a patterned dress or collared blouse for a casual and spring-inspired look. $18 (from $35), H&M.

Hat

Go retro with this newsboy hat that’s perfect for in-between spring weather. Also available in red. $25 (from $49), Laura.

Fairy lights

Add a shimmer to the indoors (or out) with a garland of these battery powered rose gold fairy lights. $7 (from $10), Simons.

Petite leggings

Easy to lounge around or run errands in, these petite twill leggings will be your new favourite closet staple. $24 (from $40), Reitmans.

Caddy

Bringing cutlery to your back patio has never been easier with this wooden caddy. It also comes with a separate compartment to add your favourite condiments! $40 (from $60), Crate and Barrel.

