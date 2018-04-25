Mad Deals Of The Day: Save $390 On A Spinner Suitcase And More

Boots

These suede olive green ankle boots are the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Wear them casually with jeans, or pair them with a dressier outfit. $52 (From $130), Aldo.

Skinny jeans

Who doesn’t love stretchy and form-fitting skinny jeans? These mould to your body for a comfortable, flattering fit. $18 (From $50), H&M.

Expandable spinner suitcase

This suitcase makes travelling on a budget easy and doable! It’s super durable and has multi-directional wheels to make transportation as simple as possible. $130 (From $520), Hudson’s Bay.

Pendant light

This beautiful orb pendant would look amazing over a kitchen island in your home. Each piece is one of a kind as the indentations are hand formed. $165 (From $237), West Elm.

Throw blanket

This throw blanket is calling for you to snuggle up to it with a good book and a cup of coffee. Made of 100% polyester. $28 (From $70), Indigo.

