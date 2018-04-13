Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Spring Midi Dress From Simons And More

$9 pillow made from organic cotton, a pair of leather stilettos at Town Shoes, and other daily steals.

by

Bracelet
Have fun while mixing and matching your accessories with this yellow beaded tassel bracelet. It also comes in red, white, and black. $8 (from $24), J.Crew.
Beaded shell and tassel bracelet, J.Crew, $8 (from $24)

 

Dress
Walk into business meetings with confidence while wearing this stunning cap-sleeve dress. The stretchy knitted fabric will hug your figure, but still feel comfy throughout the day. $50 (from $79), Simons.
Cap-sleeve sheath dress, Simons, $50 (from $79)
Heels
How gorgeous are these stilettos? They’re made out of genuine leather, offer support with an ankle strap, and have a subtle snake print at the front. $40 (from $119), Town Shoes.
Courtney Pump, Town Shoes, $40 (from $119)
Electric knife
Give your slow-cooked roast the presentation it deserves with this cordless electric knife, which will ensure a smooth cut for each round. $190 (from $245), Williams Sonoma.
Cuisinart Cordless Lithium Electric Knife, Williams Sonoma, $190 (from $245)
Pillow
If you’re in need of changing up your pillows, you’re in luck. This pillow, made out of 100 percent unbleached cotton, is on sale for $9 a pop! $9 (from $25), Linen Chest.
Organic Pillow, Linen Chest, $9 (from $25)

 
