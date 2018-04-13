Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Spring Midi Dress From Simons And More

Bracelet

Have fun while mixing and matching your accessories with this yellow beaded tassel bracelet. It also comes in red, white, and black. $8 (from $24), J.Crew.



Dress

Walk into business meetings with confidence while wearing this stunning cap-sleeve dress. The stretchy knitted fabric will hug your figure, but still feel comfy throughout the day. $50 (from $79), Simons.



Heels

How gorgeous are these stilettos? They’re made out of genuine leather, offer support with an ankle strap, and have a subtle snake print at the front. $40 (from $119), Town Shoes.



Electric knife

Give your slow-cooked roast the presentation it deserves with this cordless electric knife, which will ensure a smooth cut for each round. $190 (from $245), Williams Sonoma.



Pillow

If you’re in need of changing up your pillows, you’re in luck. This pillow, made out of 100 percent unbleached cotton, is on sale for $9 a pop! $9 (from $25), Linen Chest.

