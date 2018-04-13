Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Spring Midi Dress From Simons And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bracelet Have fun while mixing and matching your accessories with this yellow beaded tassel bracelet. It also comes in red, white, and black. $8 (from $24), J.Crew.
Dress Walk into business meetings with confidence while wearing this stunning cap-sleeve dress. The stretchy knitted fabric will hug your figure, but still feel comfy throughout the day. $50 (from $79), Simons. Heels How gorgeous are these stilettos? They’re made out of genuine leather, offer support with an ankle strap, and have a subtle snake print at the front. $40 (from $119), Town Shoes. Electric knife Give your slow-cooked roast the presentation it deserves with this cordless electric knife, which will ensure a smooth cut for each round. $190 (from $245), Williams Sonoma. Pillow If you’re in need of changing up your pillows, you’re in luck. This pillow, made out of 100 percent unbleached cotton, is on sale for $9 a pop! $9 (from $25), Linen Chest.