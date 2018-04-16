Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: The Perfect Spring Shift Dress From Old Navy And More

The perfect spring dress at Old Navy, a dressy backpack for half off at Indigo, a quiet dishwasher at The Home Depot, and other daily steals.

Dress
Whether you pair it with tights on colder days, or wear it on its own on sunnier days, this blue shift dress has the lasting power of a closet staple for all year round. $35 (from $50), Old Navy.

Square-Neck Plus-Size Tie-Belt Shift Dress, Old Navy, $35 (from $50)

Backpack
Backpacks can be both dressy and spacious, such as this black pleather one. It’s currently half off the original price tag at Indigo. $30 (from $60), Indigo.

Topanga Backpack - Black, Indigo, $30 (from $60)

Cushion
This gorgeous marble outdoor cushion is made with Features Tripel technology, meaning you won’t need to worry when it’s raining outdoors because the cover is waterproof! $14 (from $18), Canadian Tire.

CANVAS Marble Toss Cushion with Tripel, 16-in, Canadian Tire, $14 (from $18)

Necklace
Sometimes all it takes is one accessory to complete an outfit, and this double wrapped medallion necklace is just the piece that’ll do the trick. $9 (from $17), Bizou.

DOUBLE NECKLACE WITH HEXAGONAL MEDALLION, Bizou, $9 (from $17)

Dishwasher
This Bosch dishwasher (the quietest brand in the U.S.) is prepared to take even the biggest loads of dishes, cups, and stemware with its three racks and adjustable height levels. $1348 (from $1898), The Home Depot.

Bosch 800 Bar Hndl, 6/5 cycles, 42 dBA, Flex 3rd Rck, UR glide, Touch Cntrls, InfoLight - BL, The Home Depot, $1348 (from $1898)
