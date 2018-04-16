Mad Deals Of The Day: The Perfect Spring Shift Dress From Old Navy And More

Dress

Whether you pair it with tights on colder days, or wear it on its own on sunnier days, this blue shift dress has the lasting power of a closet staple for all year round. $35 (from $50), Old Navy.

Backpack

Backpacks can be both dressy and spacious, such as this black pleather one. It’s currently half off the original price tag at Indigo. $30 (from $60), Indigo.

Cushion

This gorgeous marble outdoor cushion is made with Features Tripel technology, meaning you won’t need to worry when it’s raining outdoors because the cover is waterproof! $14 (from $18), Canadian Tire.

Necklace

Sometimes all it takes is one accessory to complete an outfit, and this double wrapped medallion necklace is just the piece that’ll do the trick. $9 (from $17), Bizou.

Dishwasher

This Bosch dishwasher (the quietest brand in the U.S.) is prepared to take even the biggest loads of dishes, cups, and stemware with its three racks and adjustable height levels. $1348 (from $1898), The Home Depot.