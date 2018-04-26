Mad Deals Of The Day: A $42 Utility Pencil Skirt From Gap And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pencil skirt
This utility skirt is perfect for spring. The drawcords make it easy to adjust the waist for a flattering fit and it’s also available in pink. $42 (From $70) Gap.
Earrings
Who doesn’t love a fun pair of earrings for a fraction of the original price? These statement pieces makes looking fabulous on a budget a cinch. $5 (From $15), Simons.
Blouse
Nothing says goodbye to the cold weather quite like breaking out a gorgeous off-the-shoulder top. This one is made with elastic around the shoulders to fit your form perfectly. $20 (From $40), Dynamite.
Cookware set
With this copper set, even your cookware can be trendy! This 10 piece collection includes every pot and pan you’ll ever need in the kitchen. $150 (From $200), Walmart.
Side table
This beautiful reclaimed pine side table will add the perfect rustic feel to your bedroom or living room. $260 (From $400), Urban Barn.
