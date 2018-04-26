Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $42 Utility Pencil Skirt From Gap And More

An off-the-shoulder top from Dynamite, a snazzy pair of earrings from Simons, and other great steals.

Pencil skirt
This utility skirt is perfect for spring. The drawcords make it easy to adjust the waist for a flattering fit and it’s also available in pink. $42 (From $70) Gap.

Earrings
Who doesn’t love a fun pair of earrings for a fraction of the original price?  These statement pieces makes looking fabulous on a budget a cinch. $5 (From $15), Simons.

 

Blouse 
Nothing says goodbye to the cold weather quite like breaking out a gorgeous off-the-shoulder top. This one is made with elastic around the shoulders to fit your form perfectly. $20 (From $40), Dynamite.

Cookware set 
With this copper set, even your cookware can be trendy! This 10 piece collection includes every pot and pan you’ll ever need in the kitchen. $150 (From $200), Walmart.

Side table
This beautiful reclaimed pine side table will add the perfect rustic feel to your bedroom or living room. $260 (From $400), Urban Barn.

