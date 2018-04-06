Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: Gorgeous $30 Loafers For Spring And More

A small speckled vase at Indigo, a work blazer from H&M, and other daily steals.

by

Blazer
This fitted blazer is the classic work piece you always needed — and it’s half off the original price tag! Also available in three other shades. $20 (from $40), H&M.

Fitted Jacket, H&M, $20 (from $40)

Necklace
Accentuate a collared blouse or any top with a square neckline by sporting this minimalist stem necklace made out of stainless steel. $20 (from $36), Bizou.

STAINLESS STEEL PENDANT WITH MINIMALIST STEM, Bizou, $20 (from $37)

Loafers
Perfect for formal events and comfy enough for casual days running errands, these loafers are a hassle-free staple. $30 (from $50), DSW.

Kelly & Katie Dotty Slip On, DSW, $30 (from $50)

Vase
Decorate your shelf by adding this cute speckled vase in between books, trinkets, and other goods. $12 (from $30), Indigo.

SMALL RUSTIC ORB VASE – MINT, Indigo, $12 (from $30)

Bowl
This diamond weave fruit bowl is so stunning — use it as a centrepiece at the dinner table or to hold fruit on the kitchen counter. $25 (from $35), Linen Chest.
Diamond Weave Fruit Bowls, Linen Chest, $25 (from $35)

 
Resources