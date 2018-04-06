Mad Deals Of The Day: Gorgeous $30 Loafers For Spring And More

Blazer

This fitted blazer is the classic work piece you always needed — and it’s half off the original price tag! Also available in three other shades. $20 (from $40), H&M.

Necklace

Accentuate a collared blouse or any top with a square neckline by sporting this minimalist stem necklace made out of stainless steel. $20 (from $36), Bizou.

Loafers

Perfect for formal events and comfy enough for casual days running errands, these loafers are a hassle-free staple. $30 (from $50), DSW.

Vase

Decorate your shelf by adding this cute speckled vase in between books, trinkets, and other goods. $12 (from $30), Indigo.

Bowl

This diamond weave fruit bowl is so stunning — use it as a centrepiece at the dinner table or to hold fruit on the kitchen counter. $25 (from $35), Linen Chest.

