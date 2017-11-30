Mad Deals Of The Day: 45% Off Mid-Rise Jeans At Gap And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jeans These mid-rise jeans have the perfect slim-to-flare ratio, making them versatile for both dressy and casual occasions. They also have fun slits at the bottom! Pair them with heeled boots or your favourite sneakers. $43 (from $80), Gap.
Winter boots Brave the snowy season with these waterproof boots (with Thinsulate to keep you warm!) Also available in black. $65 (from $130), SoftMoc.
Toothbrush holder Make brushing your teeth more cheerful with this pink porcelain toothbrush mug. $7 (from $13), H&M Home. Coat Wear something playful during milder days, like this wool-blend duster coat with an eclectic leopard print. $115 (from $230), RW&CO.
Large pasta bowl No need to serve pasta from the pot — use this large bowl as a serving platter at the dinner table instead. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. $14 (from $33), Bed Bath & Beyond.