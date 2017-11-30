Mad Deals Of The Day: 45% Off Mid-Rise Jeans At Gap And More

Jeans

These mid-rise jeans have the perfect slim-to-flare ratio, making them versatile for both dressy and casual occasions. They also have fun slits at the bottom! Pair them with heeled boots or your favourite sneakers. $43 (from $80), Gap.

Winter boots

Brave the snowy season with these waterproof boots (with Thinsulate to keep you warm!) Also available in black. $65 (from $130), SoftMoc.



Toothbrush holder

Make brushing your teeth more cheerful with this pink porcelain toothbrush mug. $7 (from $13), H&M Home.





Coat

Wear something playful during milder days, like this wool-blend duster coat with an eclectic leopard print. $115 (from $230), RW&CO.





Large pasta bowl

No need to serve pasta from the pot — use this large bowl as a serving platter at the dinner table instead. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. $14 (from $33), Bed Bath & Beyond.

