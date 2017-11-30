Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 45% Off Mid-Rise Jeans At Gap And More

A bright pink toothbrush holder to cheer up your mornings from H&M Home, sturdy waterproof boots for the winter at SoftMoc, and other daily steals.

Jeans
These mid-rise jeans have the perfect slim-to-flare ratio, making them versatile for both dressy and casual occasions. They also have fun slits at the bottom! Pair them with heeled boots or your favourite sneakers. $43 (from $80), Gap.

Mid rise perfect boot jeans, Gap, $43 (from $80)

Winter boots
Brave the snowy season with these waterproof boots (with Thinsulate to keep you warm!) Also available in black. $65 (from $130), SoftMoc.
Women's MADELYNN brown waterproof winter boots, SoftMoc, $65 (from $130)
Toothbrush holder
Make brushing your teeth more cheerful with this pink porcelain toothbrush mug. $7 (from $13), H&M Home.

Porcelain toothbrush mug, H&M Home, $7 (from $13)
Coat
Wear something playful during milder days, like this wool-blend duster coat with an eclectic leopard print. $115 (from $230), RW&CO.

Leopard Wool-Blend Duster Coat, RW&CO., $115 (from $230)

Large pasta bowl
No need to serve pasta from the pot — use this large bowl as a serving platter at the dinner table instead. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. $14 (from $33), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Everyday White® by Fitz and Floyd® Blue Rim Large Pasta Bowl, Bed Bath & Beyond, $14 (from $33)

