Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful ($15!) Blouse For Spring And More

Blouse

This dainty polka-dotted and striped blouse from H&M is the perfect piece to welcome spring into your wardrobe. $15 (from $40), H&M.

Earrings

Let these ombré chain earrings do the work as a statement accessory. Sport them with an off-the-shoulder top to really make them stand out. $44 (from $74), Banana Republic.



Lip palette

Equipped with a shade for just about any occasion and made with marula oil for lots of moisture, this lip palette will have you covered for every season. $8 (from $22), The Body Shop.





Cabinet drawer

Access any item in those hard-to-reach places of your cabinet with this mesh drawer that’s built to slide out. Genius! $20 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.





Blender

This blender has six-blades, which are great for crushing ice. It has a three-speed setting, which will mix ingredients in no time and comes with two 16oz blending cups, making morning smoothies a breeze. $130 (from $190), Canadian Tire.

