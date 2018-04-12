Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful ($15!) Blouse For Spring And More

A lip palette with four shades at The Body Shop, a six-blades blender at Canadian Tire, and other daily steals.

Blouse
This dainty polka-dotted and striped blouse from H&M is the perfect piece to welcome spring into your wardrobe. $15 (from $40), H&M.
Patterned Cotton Blouse, H&M, $15 (from $40)Earrings
Let these ombré chain earrings do the work as a statement accessory. Sport them with an off-the-shoulder top to really make them stand out. $44 (from $74), Banana Republic.
Ombré Cupchain Linear Earring, Banana Republic, $44 (from $74)
Lip palette
Equipped with a shade for just about any occasion and made with marula oil for lots of moisture, this lip palette will have you covered for every season. $8 (from $22), The Body Shop.
Lip Palette, The Body Shop, $8 (from $22)

Cabinet drawer
Access any item in those hard-to-reach places of your cabinet with this mesh drawer that’s built to slide out. Genius! $20 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.
ORG Mesh Slide-Out Cabinet Drawer, Bed Bath & Beyond, $20 (from $27)

Blender
This blender has six-blades, which are great for crushing ice. It has a three-speed setting, which will mix ingredients in no time and comes with two 16oz blending cups, making morning smoothies a breeze. $130 (from $190), Canadian Tire.
Ninja® Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja™ Cups, Canadian Tire, $130 (from $190)

 
