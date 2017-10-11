Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 41% Off A Denim Jacket At H&M And More

The perfect scarf for all of your autumn outfits at Globo, a 16 piece wine glass set for $40 off at Canadian Tire and other daily steals.

Denim jacket
Sport this frayed denim jacket from H&M with a bold red piece or two for an edgy look. $35 (from $60), H&M.  
Denim jacket, H&M, $35 (from $60)
Scarf
This multi-coloured plaid scarf is the perfect accessory for cold days. Plus, you can use it as a shawl for the indoors. $18 (from $25), Globo.

GODIUA beige, Globo, $18 (from $25)
End table
Add some colour to your room with this funky geometric end table in forest green. It’s easy to clean (only a damp cloth is required) and it comes with a 1-year warranty.  $50 (from $60), EQ3.

Denim skirt
Get this cute denim mini for 60% off at RW&Co. and complete it with tights and a sweater for an autumnal outfit. $24 (from $60), RW&Co.
Dark Denim Skirt, RW&Co., $24 (from $60)
Stemless wine glass set
No need to worry about the glassware count during the upcoming holidays. This 16-piece stemless wine glass set from Canvas will have you covered. $20 (from $60), Canadian Tire.

CANVAS Stemless Wine Glass Set, 16-pc, Canadian Tire, $20 (from $60)
