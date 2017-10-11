Mad Deals Of The Day: 41% Off A Denim Jacket At H&M And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Denim jacket Sport this frayed denim jacket from H&M with a bold red piece or two for an edgy look. $35 (from $60), H&M. Scarf This multi-coloured plaid scarf is the perfect accessory for cold days. Plus, you can use it as a shawl for the indoors. $18 (from $25), Globo. End table Add some colour to your room with this funky geometric end table in forest green. It’s easy to clean (only a damp cloth is required) and it comes with a 1-year warranty. $50 (from $60),EQ3. Denim skirt Get this cute denim mini for 60% off at RW&Co. and complete it with tights and a sweater for an autumnal outfit. $24 (from $60), RW&Co. Stemless wine glass set No need to worry about the glassware count during the upcoming holidays. This 16-piece stemless wine glass set from Canvas will have you covered. $20 (from $60), Canadian Tire.