Mad Deals Of The Day: 41% Off A Denim Jacket At H&M And More

Denim jacket

Sport this frayed denim jacket from H&M with a bold red piece or two for an edgy look. $35 (from $60), H&M.



Scarf

This multi-coloured plaid scarf is the perfect accessory for cold days. Plus, you can use it as a shawl for the indoors. $18 (from $25), Globo.





End table

Add some colour to your room with this funky geometric end table in forest green. It’s easy to clean (only a damp cloth is required) and it comes with a 1-year warranty. $50 (from $60), EQ3.



Denim skirt

Get this cute denim mini for 60% off at RW&Co. and complete it with tights and a sweater for an autumnal outfit. $24 (from $60), RW&Co.



Stemless wine glass set

No need to worry about the glassware count during the upcoming holidays. This 16-piece stemless wine glass set from Canvas will have you covered. $20 (from $60), Canadian Tire.