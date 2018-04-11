Mad Deals Of The Day: A Firebowl For Backyard Summer Bonfires From The Bay And More

Earrings

Sometimes all you need to jazz up a simple outfit is a pair of statement earrings — like these tassel, thread-wrapped hoops. $13 (from $50), J.Crew.

Blazer

Everyone needs a basic blazer in their closet because it can be worn with pretty much anything — casual or dressy. Pair it with a classic blouse and flare pants combo, or a slinky dress to accentuate its loose structure. $60 (from $100), Reitmans.

Yogurt container

Packing a parfait for breakfast or ice cream to snack on at the park in the summer is easy with this compact container. It’s built with a wall of non-toxic honeycomb gel, which keeps things chilled throughout the day. $5 (from $15), Indigo.

Tights

Wear your dresses and skirts during this transitional weather with these stretchy knit tights to keep warm. $5 (from $10), Joe Fresh.



Firebowl

Imagine all of the evening summer bonfires you can have in the backyard with this firebowl. It’s easy to clean and the mesh cover contains all of the debris. It also comes with fireplace tools. $128 (from $160), The Bay.

