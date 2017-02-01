Your weekly horoscope: February 1 – 7, 2017

Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

When you choose to invest in something (or someone), you do it because you believe it’ll make you happy. Buyer’s remorse is real though; you may think you want something, but you might end up feel burdened instead of better once when you get it. This week, you may have a bit of that to contend with. Look for the bigger picture at play under the surface. Investigate your ideas about happiness, Aquarius. Better understand what you think is possible, how you go about getting it, and what you do once you’ve got it.