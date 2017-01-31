Get your horoscope for February 2017

Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

The Full Moon on the 10th is bound to kick up some serious feels for you. If you find yourself obsessing over exes or running into them, make no mistake that there’s a reason for it. Your love life is not just about the people you’re close to, it’s about the choices you make and the stuff you’re willing to put up with. Look for the themes that have played themselves out in your romantic sphere so you can get to healing them, Aquarius.