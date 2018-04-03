Your Weekly Horoscope: April 4 – 10, 2018

1. Aries

March 21 – April 19



When you obsess on things that bring you pain, all you succeed in doing is making yourself feel awful. If you don't like something, fix it. If you don't know what direction to point your efforts, you simply haven't sat with the problem long enough. Picking at your wounds will result in slowed healing and nothing more, Aries. Let go of your version of who did what and why, and focus on your part. In this way the answers will organically present themselves to you this week.

2. Taurus

April 20 – May 20



You don't have all the facts, and it's got you feeling off-kilter. Whether you've been misled, you've misunderstood, or things simply haven't played out enough yet, you can't rush certainty. Instead of trying to collect data so you can plan your next moves, take a darn break, Taurus. If life is allowing you to pause and catch up, it's on you to receive the gift. There will be more than enough time to plot your course once things change. Take a break, my love.

3. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



Fritz Perls famously said that "fear is just excitement without breath." Fear doesn't always make sense, sometimes it's when you're doing your best that you find you can't shake negative thoughts. When something powerful moves through your life, it's easy to mistake the accompanying exhilaration with anxiety, and then when you go looking for what's got you freaking out, it's easy enough to pinpoint what might go wrong. Make a decision and stick with it – just remember to breathe, Twin Star.

4. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



It's not always necessary to assert your opinions, even if they're objectively the best ones in town. Being right is fun. But it won't always win you popularity contests, and more importantly, being right doesn't make you right. Be wary of shoving your views down someone's throat this week because no matter how high the ground you're standing on seems, you're not immune to consequences. Pick your battles with reason and integrity, Moonchild.

5. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



When you don't resist it, heartache can feel practically baptismal. The only things you mourn are those that you've loved, gotten value from, or have become attached to. This week you may need to grieve something or someone, and while it's not pleasant, it's not a bad thing either. Determine what's driving you – love or attachment – and whether you need to let go or fight with all your heart. You're a person with a great capacity for love. Pour your heart's energy into what feeds your soul, not just your habits, Leo.

6. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



There are creative solutions to your problems, but you won't find them when you're tapped. Rest is an essential part of self-care, and when you forgo it for too long, you stop thinking clearly. Take a break—not watching videos, not scrolling through your phone, and not taking care of anyone else— but take an actual break, Virgo. Carve out some time this week to act like a cat that has nothing better to do than recline and enjoy a bit of sunlight. It's just what you need.

7. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



Can you accept what you don't like? This week is going to kick up how you cope with interpersonal annoyances. Before you get worried, there's a bigger picture to consider. You're not naturally great at this and could use the practice. Think of this time as a chance for you to be more honest, diplomatic, assertive – whatever it is that the situation calls for. Don't protect others from the truth of who you are and how you feel, Libra. There's no long game in that.

8. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



When you've spread yourself too thin is when you start feeling overwhelmed and dramatic. It's important that you keep your self-care game on point this week, or you'll find yourself overreacting to people and jumping to conclusions about situations. Tend to the basic needs of your body (that's water, food, rest, and breath), and this will set the foundation for managing your life wisely. What you do now will boomerang back to you, so make sure you believe in what you're selling, Scorpio.

9. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



If you've taken on too much, this week is gonna be extra stressful for you, my love. How you engage with your responsibilities is a huge deal. Whether you tend to get rebellious, resistant, or go full-throttle on getting things done, you're in the same boat now. No strategy is sustainable when it's your only one. You need support because you need to change, 'Tarius, and the place to start is by letting go of your drive to be in control. You can do it all, but not all at once.

10. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



The bad news is that you're not in control, and in fact you may find that things are progressing in such a frustrating way that you want to fast forward to find out how the show ends. The good news is that you can't do that (obvi), and life wouldn't be better if you could. Have faith, Capricorn. There's a bigger picture playing out in your life, and what you do now is not as important as how you do it. Pace yourself, honour your values, and keep on showing up.

11. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18



Pacing yourself is not an Aquarian trait, as your sign prefers to focus on the future. Feeling like you've arrived is not as important as having confidence that you're solidly on your way. Likewise, you don't have to have all the answers. You'll get them sooner or later. Staying in the here and now has its advantages though. The goal is to work smarter, not harder, and that requires not trying to forge plans based on predictions. Keep it simple and put one foot in front of the other this week. You've totally got this, my love.

12. Pisces