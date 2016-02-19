The baby girl I almost had

“Hi Daddy!” That was the subject line of the email to my husband, Jason; the only explanation needed was the attached picture of my pregnancy ultrasound, 12 triumphant weeks in. There was our baby, looking cute and wise. You could even see a little nose.
“Sweeeeeeeeeeet!” Jason wrote back. “Printed and fastened to cubicle wall.”
I wrapped I Love My Grandma and I Love My Grandpa books and delivered them to my parents to announce the impending arrival of their first grandchild. We had already confided our news to Jason’s sister, who was also pregnant and would be due within weeks of me. We were on the hunt for a house. I’d had a miscarriage six months before, but this time — this pregnancy — it was going to stick. My sister was crossing her fingers for a nephew, but we wanted a girl.
Five weeks later, at 17 weeks, everything changed.
This was six years ago, but lately I’ve found myself thinking about that time a lot. In December, Brazil declared a state of emergency after fears that the mosquito-borne Zika virus was related to a surge in birth defects, chiefly microcephaly — a condition in which babies have smaller-than-average heads and underdeveloped brains. Since then, the link between Zika and microcephaly has been proven, the World Health Organization has declared Zika a public health emergency, the virus has spread to over 40 countries and pregnant women are being told to avoid travelling to areas where Zika is present. (As for the women who actually live in those countries, some governments are flat-out advising them to just not get pregnant.)
But as soon as the first reports started trickling out, before anyone had heard much about microcephaly at all, I knew exactly what it was. Because I’d heard a word very similar to it before.
“Wow,” I said, gazing at the ultrasound screen. “The head is so big.” I watched as the long needle plunged into my uterus and withdrew amniotic fluid. Jason gritted his teeth as the baby arched away from the needle. After my routine blood work had come back with some mysterious results, my doctor’s office called asking if I could please come in to discuss something, right away, like, today? My doctor recommended an amniocentesis. She assured me, “It’s probably nothing.”
Jason hadn’t wanted me to have the amnio, because of the slight chance it could cause a miscarriage. He tried to talk me out of it, even in the waiting room. But I needed to know.
After a few more moments, the doctor muttered something to a nurse, who hurried out of the room. “The procedure is done,” the doctor said. “But I’m sorry to tell you — there is an abnormality.”
“But it’s probably nothing, right?” I said, brightly.
The next few minutes are blurry. Within moments, what felt like an entire medical SWAT team swooped in. The machines were all shut off.
“Can you get them a room?” the doctor said to someone. “A private room?”
We were ushered through the waiting area full of other couples, tears streaming down our faces, into a small room. The doctor — I don’t remember his name — came in with a medical textbook and started pointing at diagrams. It was the first time we heard the term hydrocephalus, which derives from the Greek words for water (hydro) and head (cephalus). It means water on the brain. But it’s not really water — it’s spinal fluid. Hydrocephalus means the fluid isn’t draining properly, making the brain and skull bulge. Our baby’s head wasn’t just big — it was seriously malformed. We were booked for a detailed ultrasound the following day. They took 15 vials of blood, some from each of us.
We drove home in shock. I took the dog to the park and sat on a bench and cried and cried and cried.
It was a girl.
I lay in my blue paper robe for a two-hour-long ultrasound. We were still clinging to hope: hope that the doctor had been wrong, or hope that he wasn’t wrong but maybe it wasn’t so bad. The doctor — a different doctor — was silent the whole time. As he was leaving, he turned to us.
“I’m sorry,” he said. The door clicked behind him.
I climbed onto Jason’s lap and laid my head on his shoulder. “She wouldn’t have much of a life,” I said.
“She wouldn’t have any life at all,” he responded sadly.
In some cases, hydrocephalus can be treated with the help of stents. And of course there are many differently abled kids who have happy lives. She wasn’t going to be one of them. “What’s the outcome if we don’t terminate the pregnancy?” I asked my latest doctor, a geneticist this time.
“It’s not good,” he said.
For her, the type and degree of hydrocephalus were so severe it was almost as if she had no brain at all. If I carried her to term and she actually survived — the chances were about 50/50 — she wouldn’t know us, she wouldn’t know the bedroom in the house we’d been searching for, she wouldn’t even know she existed. She would spend her whole, probably short life in hospitals and institutions.
I’ve always been pro-choice. Even at a very young age, the thought of a woman being forced to continue an unwanted pregnancy was horrific to me. I’d put my barely adolescent name on pro-choice organizations’ lists, only to tell them when they called asking me to attend a rally that I wasn’t allowed to go downtown by myself. But in all my years of supporting access to abortion as one of the central tenets of women’s well-being and autonomy, I’d never had one myself. And when I thought about abortion, I’d never really imagined it past the murky, faceless, cluster-of-cells early days of the first trimester. Now I was being forced to.
There has been no criminal law against abortion in Canada since 1988. While the majority of terminations happen within the first trimester, a small percentage occur during the second, many due to the discovery of serious abnormalities. In Ontario, where I live, surgical abortions are theoretically available until 24 weeks (the time limit varies between provinces). But the reality is that if you live outside of a big city, it’s unlikely you will find a facility that can perform one. The other option is having labour induced early. Even though I was at a major hospital in Toronto, my doctor told me that the enlarged head meant I was going to have to give birth and that, at barely 18 weeks, our baby wouldn’t survive the labour. We would have to wait almost a week until the hospital could fit us in.
We called our families. I could hear Jason on the phone: “The baby is broken.” I called my three closest friends, and everyone else — friends, colleagues, our real estate agent — got a cursory email. The flowers started pouring in. We went through our baby names list and picked our favourite one: Maya. I packed the small suitcase we’d received as a wedding gift. I then tried to hide my obviously pregnant self for the next week, but eventually I had to leave the house.
“What are you having?” a cheery checkout clerk asked me.
I paused.
“A girl.”
“Cute! When are you due?” she asked.
“I’m not.”
I was both desperate for it to be over and dreading it in equal measure. When the day came, we were taken to a special part of the maternity wing, far from the other labouring women and bassinets full of gurgling, healthy babies. A doctor — another doctor — smeared something on my cervix at regular intervals to kick-start my labour. My sister was there at the beginning. A friend came with a bag full of maxi-pads and breast shields for my milk. A basket of flowers arrived. They started the induction in the late morning, and by dinnertime, I was in full, excruciating labour. My IV with its precious supply of pain medication kept falling out, and my veins were so narrow that the nurses needed the anesthesiologist to put it back in. At around three in the morning, it had fallen out again. I was writhing in pain as the nurse paged anesthesiology again and again.
“Are they not coming because this isn’t a real baby?”
“We don’t think like that here,” she said gently.
They set up a cot for Jason in the room. Eventually he climbed into the narrow hospital bed with me. The sun was coming up. Then came the instruction from the nurse that I’d heard in countless TV dramas and romcoms: “Okay, Leah, it’s time to push.”
The nurse whisked our baby away. She took her to the next room, one that had a big Do Not Enter sign taped to the door. She was washing her, and dressing her, and taking photographs. I doubt every hospital does that, but this one did. Then she brought her to us to hold.
She was tiny — so tiny. She looked like a child’s doll. She was dressed in a teeny-tiny crocheted pink and white outfit, including a matching hat. She weighed about as much as a Ping-Pong ball. I still remember exactly what she felt like when the nurse placed her in my arms. “She looks like Jason,” I thought, noting how the shape of her mouth seemed to echo the one next to me that was convulsed with sobbing.
Eventually I passed her to him. “Little angel,” he said softly, stroking her cheek, then, angrily, “Her head looks fine to me.”
I lifted up the edge of her pink hat. Her head was not fine.
We held her for a while, I don’t remember how long. The nurse took her back to Do Not Enter and brought us a sturdy white envelope embellished with cursive script that said “Special Memories.” Inside there was a print of her feet, some photographs, the clothes she had been wearing and a “Certificate of Life” on a piece of white card stock with a drawing of a teddy bear in a diaper holding a balloon.
I was born: February 17, 2010 at 7:30 am
My due date: July 14, 2010
My weight: 260 grams
My length: 24 cm
I died: February 17, 2010
A few hours later, I was released. Jason deposited me in the foyer and went to get the car. I had imagined this scene many times. Usually it went something like this: Adorable pink-cheeked newborn is schlepped awkwardly into too-small, not-family-friendly red convertible, while her hapless new parents struggle (hilariously!) to get her into her car seat. Cut to a close-up of baby’s face with a (hilarious!) look that says: “Who is sending me home with these idiots?” Everyone laughs. It’s all going to be okay! The car speeds away. A tagline flashes across the bottom of the screen. It’s a commercial for hatchbacks, or cookies, or a real estate agent who sells only three-bedroom homes.
It went like this: It’s raining. Wife waits in the foyer clutching a basket of flowers that her friend sent to the hospital. Husband pulls up. Wife puts her flowers in the back seat. They drive away.
For the next few days, as soon as Jason would leave the house, I’d tear open that white envelope, look at those pictures and touch that little sweater, and cry. Like an addict, I could barely keep away. The following week, I was back at work, my breasts painfully engorged with milk for a baby who wasn’t there. I systematically hid all those arrogant pregnant-with-healthy-babies people from my social media feed. I avoided walking in my neighbourhood, which was thick with strollers overflowing with three-month-olds and pushed by full-of-themselves bitches who didn’t care how lucky they were. I despised them and their stupid comfortable boots and maternity leave leggings.
Losing Maya changed me. It changed me for always. I know people say they were transformed on “a cellular level,” and that sounds so cliché, but that’s really what it was like. It was as if her absence was chiselled into my chest. I was a different person afterwards. And so, I know, was Jason. While my friends circled with casseroles and cards and sent me long emails, his good friends — all men — did the only thing they knew how to do. They took him drinking. “They’re useless,” Jason said. “Nobody understands but us.”
I never call what happened the day we held our little baby doll in her white sweater and pink hat an abortion, but it wasn’t quite a birth, either. I don’t know what to call it. I fumble when referring to it. “The situation.” “What I went through.” “The thing that happened.” I often thought, in the months that followed, how I am so, so grateful that I live in a country and in a city where I can legally and safely and as kindly as possible go through it. I thought a lot about women who live in countries where abortion is illegal, or in areas where even if it were legal, it would not be available. What would they do?
Experts don’t know how far Zika will travel or how long it will circulate, but what they do know is that brain abnormalities often can’t be detected until the second trimester. Abortion isn’t available and even birth control is hard to come by in many of the countries where Zika is already endemic, so all that those women can do is pray. But the virus is spreading into the States, so I fear there may be more women than usual who will be facing a choice they never thought they’d have to make. I never doubted that we made the right decision, but it was by far the very worst day of both of our lives.
After we had Maya cremated, we needed somewhere to keep her ashes until, as planned, we could spread them on Jason’s mother’s grave in the spring. We also needed somewhere more permanent to put those Special Memories, so I found myself in one of those glossy shops that sell lilies and coffee table books about Christian Dior. I was kneeling by the decorative boxes—birds? Light pink? What would she like?
“Can I help you find something?” a salesgirl asked me.
“No,” I said. “You can’t.” I snatched a lavender box off the shelf. I went home and carefully placed Maya’s crocheted outfit, the cards people had sent, the photograph and her ashes in our lavender box and shut the lid. I would dream that I was carrying that box through dark, empty streets, searching for Jason, because he’d left me. I would dream that my Bubbi and my Grandma, both long dead, had been hiding Maya in my Bubbi’s kitchen. “Why are you keeping her from me?!” I’d scream at them. They never answered.
The following spring, we were in Jason’s hometown and set off on a long walk to visit his mother’s grave, where we sprinkled Maya’s ashes on the orange flowers. Jason tucked the name tag that says “Baby Maya Rumack” and the tin disc that says “Forest Lawn, 19587” into his wallet. He still has them.
We had to stop on our way back from the cemetery to get some emergency french fries because, well, I was pregnant. As the test results from those 15 vials of blood had trickled in, there was nothing indicating we were genetically predisposed to another tragedy, so we rolled the dice. Our son, Benjamin, was born the following winter. He’s now five.
Maybe one day we’ll tell him about the baby that came before him.
You had a sister. Her name was Maya. She wore a pink hat.
Powerful and sensitive and beautiful – what an amazing piece. Though I am now crying in a public place …
Amy on
My deepest sympathies on your loss. For the loss of joy, of possibilities , of dreams, and hopes for her future.
I miscarried my fourth pregnancy very early 8 weeks, yet for years when I counted my children I felt there was one missing, Maya is a source of strength to you and your spouse her brief moment made a difference. God bless you and your family.
Cp on
I really wish there were more arcitles like this on the web.
Mildred on
This story touched my heart, thank you so much for sharing it.
Carol Penner on
My heart hurts for you. Wishing you (& Benjamin) all the best. Maya is a beautiful name.
Denise on
Thanks for shairng. Always good to find a real expert.
Queenie on
This forum needed shankig up and you’ve just done that. Great post!
King on
Thank you for sharing your story. It’s devastating to read and my heart goes out to you. I too had to end my twin pregnancy at 16 weeks due to severe anomalies. There are no words to explain how this feels to someone who’s never experienced it, but you described the sheer agony perfectly. My heart goes out to you.
Claire on
Thank you for sharing your story – it’s never easy, and it does change you. We had a similar experience, right down to the teeny tiny crocheted pink hat, and putting her ashes with my husband’s mother’s grave. We now have an almost two year-old daughter and am 19 weeks pregnant with a boy. Thank you again for publicly sharing – people don’t realize these heart-breaking situations happen.
WC on
This article made me uncomfortable ! This was hardly a formed human and you had that shit dressed up and a “special moments” book, more like morbid moments. How can you put so much into a messed up fetus ? Breeders.. i don’t get it
Blaze7 on
Well aren’t you a special kind of MESSED UP.
Katie Dean on
It’s a pleasure to find such ralttnaiioy in an answer. Welcome to the debate.
Kayo on
What a disgusting, selfish comment. You could’ve stopped reading. And are we supposed to feel sorry for you for “feeling uncomfortable”? Did someone force you to read this at gun point?
Rc on
What is wrong with you?
Do you realize how much hurt you have caused? Have you no empathy?
(I suspect this is the “other side” of society that nobody likes to speak of… how sad.)
KB on
I understand that there are beings in society that believe that a fetus is not a baby until it is breathing by itself, and until their heart beats without being attached to the mother via an umbilical cord . I get that. I also understand that one of the biggest problems with society are beings that are unable to feel empathy and be sympathetic towards others. With that said, I also know that everyone is entitled to feel what they feel, love what they love, and believe what they believe.
It is the terrible problem of society that there are Human Beings out there that are not capable of being empathetic towards another person, whether they agree with their tragedy or not. This memorial was written with such an open heart, and with such feeling, it amazes me that it could not touch one of the coldest hearts out there… People without empathy, and lacking the feelings of love and sympathy for others are the downfall of society. I wonder what made your heart so cold…
MB on
This piece was cogent, wenltwri-tel, and pithy.
Candie on
What ever happened to you in your life that makes you behave so cruelly to another human being? Please get yourself some help.
Margaret Fast on
I also thought it was going to be a bit morbid experience until it happened to me and my wife. We knew our 19 week daughter wasn’t going to survive if carried to term, and we were given an optionless option. A friend of ours described how she and her husband spent hours with their deceased son when he was born. I thought it was a bit morbid at the time but also understood my wife’s point that it was important for the process (for many parents).
I could have created separation and put my feelings aside, much like I did growing up on a farm with animals who were injured. But when it’s your own child, there’s a primal attachment (for most people). It is healthy to acknowledge that and openly love your child even after she has died. Our grief was intermixed with the awe of having shared in a life, even if so briefly.
I don’t regret at all getting to lie next to my wife as our daughter lay motionless on her chest, skin to skin. Her heartbeat was very slow and all we had to do was be with her as her life ebbed. At 19 weeks she was too young to feel pain or have much self-awareness but she was ineffably a person, a person-in-becoming and we could mourn the loss of the future person she could have become while also being amazed by the life that was if only briefly.
The “special moments” helps establish a touchstone for a short relationship. Most parents get to spend many years with their kids and have a lot of things by which to trigger good memories. For a child who dies at/near birth little booklets or blankets are all we have.
Herb on
I should add to my previous comment that when our daughter was born she was actually at 22 weeks, a few weeks after we first found out she wasn’t going to survive. This meant that we were just past the threshold where we would have to use a funeral home.
Herb on
The Federal Trade Commission today? stepped up its ongoing campaign against scammers who falsely promise guaranteed jobs and optprounities to â€œbe your own bossâ€ to consumers who are? struggling with unemployment and diminished incomes as a consequence of the economic downturn. â€œOperation Empty Promises,â€ a multi-agency law enforcement initiative today announced more than 90 enforcement actions including FHTM.
Mavrick on
Leah and Jason, THANK YOU for sharing your story. Yours is a story much like my own. I thank you for sharing it so publicly. Your words resonate with me in how you are forever changed. Please support Bill 141 ! And please know , sharing Maya with Benjamin will be the best decision you ever make. Peace be with you.
Katie Dean on
I just balled my eyes out reading this piece. It’s so heartbreaking and powerful. Leah Rumack, you a so brave and wonderful to share your story. Thank you
Caroline on
Exeetmrly helpful article, please write more.
Jessie on
Beautifully written and your words will help many couples who have had to go through the same thing. I’m grateful that we have the health care we have but sad for the many women in other countries that do not.
Samantha on
How courageous of you to share your story. Beautifully written and remembered. I am sure that you have touched a lot of people and made them more thoughtful about what happens to babies that are almost had. Thank you.
Jean on
Thank you for sharing your story — it is similar to mine. On August 26, 2003 I gave birth to our first baby at 17.5 weeks. I did not know that I had a partial molar pregnancy until I became hospitalized with HELLP syndrome which is a variant of pre-eclampsia. It seemed like we won the lottery of extremely rare conditions for a pregnancy. It was stuff that I had briefly read about at the back of my pregnancy book but thought those things were so rare they couldn’t possibly happen to me. I remember the doctor holding my hand telling us the devastating news that the baby would not be viable and that I had to abort the pregnancy right away as I could possibly die due to HELLP. I was induced and gave birth about 7 hours later. We deliberately chose not to see our baby, as we did not know the sex, and it would have put a name to him/her which was too painful for us. In the aftermath, there was much grief, anger, and ‘why us’. However, what helped in my recovery was to talk openly about what happened to me. At the time I worked in a male-dominated environment, and I was astonished as to how many of those male colleagues came up to me and shared their stories of loss too. I think all too often the men seem to be the forgotten ones and most focus on the mother. Though it was a devastating experience, there were some positives that came out of it — primarily that it reinforced that my spouse and I truly wanted to be parents. We have since had two healthy children, and they are aware of the sibling before them.
Allie on
As nursing students, we are taught all about what can go wrong with in oregnancy, including birth defects (how I hated and hate, that term!). Years later, when I was working in the nursery, a beautiful babe, their third child, was born to a family which welcomed her lovingly. This babe was anencephalic – part of her brain was missing. I remember the sadness that surrounded family and staff alike. The ladies in the laundry made beautiful little hats for her,, and we nurses made sure that she had the softest gowns and blankets available, including some we brought from home. This little babe lived for three days, and received the gentlest, most loving care we could give. Her Christening took place in a quiet room apart from the nursery, with her parents and siblings present, and was conducted with sensitivity and love by their kind minister.
I have never forgotten – nor never will – those few days, and hope that we were able to make a difference for the family.
Thank you, Leah, for sharing your story, and for reminding me again, how very special and precious are all of God’s children.
Gwen on
Thank you. I hope that sharing Maya with us has helped. Remembering her is so important you, there may never be peace for you but thinking of her in such a warm tender way is wonderful. It means Maya is real and she is loved.
The loss of a child is life changing. It does hurt to your core your very sole. Sharing with us how it felt then and now is brave, I thank you.
I know how hospitals handled stillborn children years ago and it was nothing like they do now. There is still room for improvement but nothing can make it a positive experience. We need to educated people in general about the almost babies. Maybe with more people talking about their experiences it may help.
My heart goes out to you.
Cathy on
Halfbreed, since I'm going with the "when in doubt, deny your enemy what he RRALEAAEAAELLY seems to want" strategy vis-a-vis McCain/Obama, I'm not seeing Biden's weaknesses as disturbing right now.Middle America is gonna eat this stuff up. I wonder if Biden's gonna campaign sporting his consigliere look (pinstripe suit & slicked back hair).
Rosie on
A story that puts the sanctity and sacredness of life in perspective for all of us.
My complete blessings for you and your family.
Absolutely touching .
Diane Cunningham on
Thanks for sharing your history with the world, I had the same sittuation but with a baby boy, back in 2006, the baby had spina bifida and hidrocefalia. I am now a happy mother of 2 beautiful and healthy girls!
Ana on
Tears are pouring. You wrote this beautifully, so beautifully, I recall my first: born but not born/miscarried. He would be 44 this year.Why do I always think of him as “he”–have no idea whether he was a he or she. Your husband was inaccurate by saying they do “get it.” Nearly every woman I know has lost a fetus, a still-born or a new born; they all have husbands/partners who get it. I’m guessing the men who took your husband out didn’t know how to say “I’ve been there, too. I have felt the pain.” I hope you found immense joy, the joy you deserve, with your little boy. Yes, he had a sister; she died. My daughter’s and son’s older sibling died.The hurt doesn’t go away; it just receeds to the background.
bev on
I have gone through the same – her name is Maya-. It is such a touchable story that has been shared publicly to the world. And so it should be shared with your son. Not sure why to hide Maya from him. Maya was a real baby, Maya is your daughter and is part of your family forever. Giving her the place she deserves is to honor her and to keep her alive.
Maya on
I am sitting here in tears after reading your incredibly touching and honest story. My heart aches for baby Maya and all the pain you’ve gone through. Thank you for sharing not only your pain but also your joy, Benjamin is a lucky boy.
Debbie on
Thank you for sharing your painful story with us Leah. I cried so much reading it. I admire your and Jason’s braveness .
I really wish and hope that one day Benjamin has a lovely sister.
Ida on
Algriht alright alright that’s exactly what I needed!
Linda on
My heart goes out to you and your family. I wish you and your family the love I feel in your story. Leah, thank you for telling it so we can honour Maya.
Marisa on
Thank you for sharing such a sad and difficult time in your lives. I know the pain of your loss, lost my first born son full term, his kidneys didn’t develop. I was so happy to read that you have a little boy and he is healthy. I went on to have three more children (all healthy) and they know and love their older brother.
Paula on
Thank you so much for sharing this story with us. It must have been hard, but you did it beautifully and memorably for little Maya. I sincerely hope it helps the hard and fast pro-life forces to rethink their efforts to make rules for other people, to feel sympathy rather than judgement for those who have to make such hard decisions.
fujikats on
If not for your writing this topic could be very covenlutod and oblique.
Jonnie on
I’m sorry you had to go through such a sad event, but I thank you for sharing your story so beautifully and memorably. Hopefully, it will give some food for thought to those who are so quick to judge and to feel they have the right to make rules for others.
fujikats on
Your story broke my heart with sadness. I have heard that God won’t give us any load we can’t carry. I am sure you are carrying yours with grace and humility. Apparently you are a survivor, and I wish you nothing but happiness from here on out…you, Jason, Benjamin, and any siblings that may appear. <3 <3
Lynne Williams on
Hello,
I want to thank you for writing this.
I almost had a little girl as well. Her twin brother was (is) healthy,
but she has severe ventriculomegaly, and a swollen brain.
She died shortly after birth. We found out that she wouldn’t
have much of a chance of having a life beyond hospitals, surgery,
and machines to help her be alive when I was at 12 weeks. I carried
them both until 30 weeks.
Her name was Alice.
Deepest gratitude for sharing your story. It helped me feel
a bit more normal and understood in his awful grieving process.
molly on
Leah and Jason, my heart hurts for you.
Thank you for sharing your story. You no longer must suffer alone as you have the readers holding your hands.
I respect your decision, it was not easy, but you have saved Maya’s spirit so that she might live in peace in the after life.
God bless you and your family- Maya is an integral part of your family, regardless of circumstance. She is loved by so many now and most importantly by you. You saved her… Now it’s time to be kind to yourselves and let your doubts go.
Enjoy your beautiful family, Leah, Jason, Benjamin, and your angel, Maya.
Your story has changed me for the better, and I love you all for it.❤️
KB on
So sorry for everything you had to endure – I can’t even imagine – Thank you for sharing and God Bless you and your family.
Doriana on
thank you for sharing. it brought me to tears.
jo on
Thank you for sharing your brief time with Maya with us in those beautifully written words. I don’t think one ever gets over the loss of a child through miscarriage (as I had), abortion (which they were going to do to me anyway), or any other form of death to a fetus or newly born infant. I believe it’s so hard for others to fully understand what the parents, and maybe more so the mother is going through for some time after. Thank you again and may God watch over you and your family.
Bev on
Thank you for sharing this marking moment with us. So beautifully written., this type of discourse lifts women up.
Meagan on
My name is Evan Moore. I am a journalism student at Roosevelt University. I would like to sit down with you soon and discuss your campaign. Let me know if that works for you. I can be reached at 77T6a82-486-.3hanks,Ev6n Moore
Rennifer on
What a heartbreaking and at the same time heartwarming story. Thank you for sharing.
Ann Molnar on
As a R.N. who has taken care many shell-shocked couples as they agonize over their “forced choice” I just want to say that I could never judge. I want Leah to know I realize her baby, all these babies, were wanted and loved.
Thank you for reminding everyone that being/looking pregnant doesn’t always mean a happy ending. God Bless you and your family.
wendy martyn on
Ya learn sonmihteg new everyday. It’s true I guess!
Margie on
I’m not quite sure how to say this; you made it exetlmrey easy for me!
Elmira on
http://dougmacdonaldband.com/car-insurance-quote-au.html
Sagar on
Thank you so much for sharing your story as I know how hard it must be to write this. I am so so happy that you now have a lovely son now. I know that Maya is somewhere waiting till the day you all meet again.
Elsie on
I guess finding useful, reliable inoofmatirn on the internet isn’t hopeless after all.
India on
Beautifully written & emotional story I am now almost 69 years old, but in 1969 I found out that I was pregnant one day from my MD. The next day that, when I woke up I was covered in german measles (reuebella, I was 21 years old @ that time & I hadn’t told any one about my pregnancy he was 19 way back then. I was happy to be pregnant, I was also still living @ home in my parents house My father had a fit, & my mom said to me ( Well what do you think is going to happen to your baby now? Eventually I was referred to a specialist in obstetrics gonogology, They decided that a therabeaytic abortion would be performed as soon as possible. I was admitted to the same hospital where my mom had given birth to me, her first child 21 years ago, & she was the same age as I was, but she had her child, & seven more to follow. I didn’t have the luxury of being put in another part of that hospital, instead I was put in a labour room all alone, frightened to death, intimidated very vulnerable. I was there from Monday to Thursday when I finally delivered a 16 week, dead, fetus. I found out later that the fetus was a girl. I will never, ever fporget that horrendous experience, & the emotional scars & the love that I already felt so much love towards, my daughter who was never, meant to be ,breathe air, have a chance @ life grow up to become a woman, & perhaps have daughters of her own. I had since married that baby’s dad & I bore 2 daughters & a son w/him, since the we have divorced. I now have 4 beautiful grand-daughters compliments of my own 2 adult daughter, whom have daughters of their own.
Barbara richards on
Judging by his actions, it appears that the Prs93dent�ie;s plan IS working, if that plan is to create the conditions that we see now. If his plan is to invoke a Cloward-Piven crash, then maybe it IS working.
Lorena on
6 years ago I lost my twin girls at 24 weeks due to cervical insufficiency. Your story brought tears. buy also healing to my heart. Thank-you for sharing.
Nadine88 on
So very grateful that you had the courage to share the story of your family. Your words may reach another who is struggling with a loss and give hope for a better tomorrow. Our shared stories are truly the building blocks for developing a caring community for ourselves and others.
Judy on
I can’t imagine what you went through, but reading this piece was so heart wrenching and all I wanted to do was to hold you in my arms and say how sorry I am that you had to experience this loss. I cried with you and felt your pain. God bless the three of you and little Maya.
Lynn Duguay on
i myself lost a baby girl when the doctors told me there was no chance of quality of life i knew i balled when i read your storie and had an extra cel for charllotte thank you so much some times it meens so much when parents get it thank you again
cindy on
best dicision to help make your goals come true. Be sure to learn all you can the info here abeuiprototn bar and what it can do for you. Tags: best protein bar reviews, Fitness, protein bar, protein bar
Dorie on
That’s a brilliant answer to an inesterting question
Reggie on
Thank you so much for sharing your story and thank you to Chatelaine for printing a story that many avoid talking about. I could change a few names and this would be my own story. It helps to know I’m not alone.
Hope on
Taking the oveiervw, this post hits the spot
Eagle on
Wow. Beautifully written! Such a heartbreak. We went through an anencephaly pregnancy with our first in 2008. Named her Mya. Thanks for sharing.
Krista Matthews on
Thank you for sharing your story. I too share a similar one……….23 weeks and a fatal chromosomal abnormality. He was so wanted and loved, and there will never be a day that Jacob is not remembered and missed. Blessings to you and your family……what gifts both your precious Benjamin and Maya are!
Beth on
abr26Yasmin Hola mi nombre es Yasmin, tengo 20 aÃ±os soy de ConcepciÃ³n, y quisiera saber mas informacion con respecto a las postulaciones, carreras TÃ©cnicas, documentos a presentar y como hacerlo llegar al destino especificado!.. agradeceria su respuesta a mi peoiaitngracics.
Forever on
Your daughter’s story was told with emotion , honesty and facts . This story needs to be in the box with the pink hat, it is just as important.
Tobella on
Thank you Leah for sharing your story. I too was faced with a similar choice and diagnoses of severe hydrocephalus for my son at my anatomy ultrasound. I can relate very well to the agony you and your husband went through. I am staunchly pro-choice myself, but decided to continue with my pregnancy. Your story hits very close to home for me. I am grateful to you for sharing another perspective.
Leslie on
I don’t usually buy magazines. I saw this one with beautiful Sophie on the cover while waiting to pay for my groceries. Then this story’s headline caught my eye. I barely got in the door before turning to the article and reading the whole story.
In October, my husband and I were faced with the same choice. Do we choose to end the pregnancy of our daughter, who was diagnosed with Trisomy-18, or try to carry her to term? The outlook was not good, even at full term, she would likely spend her life in a hospital. My previous miscarriage nearly took my own life when I hemorrhaged. The risk I would miscarry again was too high. We chose to induce.
Maeve was born at 2:16 am, October 25th, 2015, and my husband and I took turns holding her until her heart stopped beating at 3 am. We had to squeeze a lifetime of love into 44 minutes. We are both forever changed for the experience.
Thank you Leah, for sharing your story. It does wonders for my own recovery, to know that we are not alone in our pain.
Christine D. on
I read a comment by some gun-grabber that claimed anyone wanting to own a gun is proof that person suffers from a mental disorder. Such is the way many gun-phobics and naive supporters of a ponnte-naliy-state-ucopia think or rather feel since thinking is the last thing they are capable of doing.
Shirley on
Thank you for sharing your story. I feel that unless this happened to you, you can empathize but not quite understand. A mother loves that little being growing inside her from the time she finds out that she is expecting. I experienced a similar situation. I was 34 weeks when I found out that my little girls heartbeat had stopped. However, I had to deliver it naturally. A couple of weeks later she was born with numerous problems including hydrocephalus. My way of dealing with it was thinking that she wouldn’t have much of a life. It was a miracle she lived inutero as long as she did. That was 24 years ago. I now have a happy healthy 23 year old girl but will always miss the life that could have been.
Cathy on
Thank you for sharing this story. My heart goes out to you and I am happy to see that you were able to have a wonderful baby after. I just experienced my second miscarriage, first one ended at 6 weeks and the second one ended at 17 weeks. I too had to be induced and stayed in the hospital 2 days. It has been 6 months since this happened and I keep reliving the experience. We are trying again but I am scared for the outcome. It too has changed my life. Thank you again.
TT on
I don’t know who you wrote this for but you helped a brehtor out.
Jeanne on
Thank you Leah for sharing your story. I’m so sorry for your loss and am grateful to you for writing about your precious memory. 25 years ago I lost my baby boy nearing 20 weeks, and only wish that all hospitals did for parents what they did for you. I’ve carried him in my heart all these years.
Denise on
My proeblm was a wall until I read this, then I smashed it.
Marlee on
Very touching story. Thank you for sharing. Maya is a very precious name for a very precious baby.
Gail Albrechtson on
Beautiful story. I cried through the whole thing.
Alanna on
Ok drumming for 45 minutes would make my brain hurt too! You need earplugs or sogehtinm!I have staples that I need to keep on hand too — lots were on your list but another is chips and salsa. We eat that as a snack so often that we *need* that in the house!
Hallie on
I don’t remember the last time I cried this hard. I feel like I just read my own story & I feel everything that you feel. I lost my baby girl Harper 10 months ago to anencephaly, we found out at 19 weeks & chose to induce. I’m now 22 weeks pregnant with another baby girl and I know exactly how you must have felt. I send you all my hugs and prayers, you are not alone xxxx
Kirsten on
God bless your new baby Kirsten and much love.
Antonio Santiago on
So well written Leah. I shed several tears while reading it. I worked in NICU and remember when I was pregnant just praying for a healthy baby. Many do not understand the loss that your family feels. Maya is a wonderful name. She will always be apart of your family. Thank you for sharing.
lf on
You’re very professional.
nba 2k16 mt http://www.cncseries.com/forum/?24035
nba 2k16 mt on
Loved your story. Please know Maya is in Heaven looking after you and she loves you all. I know you’d rather have her here with you, but….
Antonio Santiago on
I have been trying for 3years to get pregnant and needed help! i have Been going to the doctors but still nothing. The doctor said that me and my husband are fine and I don’t know where else to turn. Until one day my friend introduce me to this great spiritualist who helped her to get back her lost husband back with love spell and also made her pregnant, So I decided to contact this spiritualist native Iya basira after interaction with her she did a ritual for me and also instructed me on what to do, after then i should have sex with the my husband or any man I love in this world, And i did so, within the next one month i went for a check up and my doctor confirmed that i am 2weeks pregnant of female child. I am so happy!! if you also need help to get pregnant contact her email nativeiyabasira@yahoo.com
Wendy on
Try and heat it up by including accents of fire – as in candles, and look for a locale with the choice of a roaring fireside. -Use tree branches and add them to your table ceeceepirtns.
Milly on
— that no1curr and no one wants to hear about it.I &#k2p0;8e2t” my name (whut) and my huscat is sometimes referred to by my last name if people don’t know. No one ever calls me by his. Cracks me up, and he loves being Mr. KERFETUS whenever it happens.
Crissy on