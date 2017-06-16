Home Decor

10 cute and functional lunch boxes to make sad desk lunches a little bit happier

These bags, boxes and bentos are the ultimate accessory to a desk lunch.

by

These smart and stylish lunch boxes and bags will make you the envy of the lunchroom — your daily desk picnic will never be the same.

1 of 10

Previous
Next

Eco-chic carryall

Fluf Zipper Lunch Bag, $30, Well.ca

Previous
Next

More:
10 perfect-for-work wrap recipes
How to layer for the office in summer
4 energizing breakfast smoothie bowls

Resources