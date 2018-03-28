14 Surprisingly Chic Finds From Walmart’s New Home Decor Lines

Walmart Canada has dropped some new decor product just in time for spring — and it’s trendy, modern and affordable. You’ll find a selection of stylish stools in geometric prints, speckled stone planters, jute baskets and boldly patterned rugs that are perfect for summer decorating. And the best part? Most things are under $100. Here’s what we can’t wait to get our hands on:

1. walmart canada 2. Upholstered stool $50, Walmart. 3. Metal stool $100, Walmart. 4. Wall art $20, Walmart. 5. Hanging wall decor $23, Walmart. 6. Pillar candle holder $7, Walmart. 7. Metal accent table $100, Walmart. 8. Bath mat $25, Walmart. 9. Woven basket $43, Walmart. 10. Stone planter $50, Walmart. 11. Woven rug $12, Walmart. 12. Lantern $17, Walmart. 13. Hanging planter $11, Walmart. 14. Cushion $15, Walmart. 15. Copper finish accent table $90, Walmart.