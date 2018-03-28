Editors' Picks

14 Surprisingly Chic Finds From Walmart’s New Home Decor Lines

Walmart just dropped new decor product in time for warmer weather — and it’s trendy, modern and affordable.

Walmart Canada has dropped some new decor product just in time for spring — and it’s trendy, modern and affordable. You’ll find a selection of stylish stools in geometric prints, speckled stone planters, jute baskets and boldly patterned rugs that are perfect for summer decorating. And the best part? Most things are under $100. Here’s what we can’t wait to get our hands on:

