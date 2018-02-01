10 Clever Ways To Reuse Everyday Items To Organize Your Home

The Organized Home is overflowing with images of perfectly organized areas that are usually anything but — entryways, closets and bathroom cabinets (not to mention that dreaded junk drawer). The book, by the editors-in-chief of the celebrated design blog Remodelista, offers brilliant organization ideas for the most-hardworking areas, including a bunch of clever repurposed home organizers to streamline your home.

Here are the top 10 tips we can’t wait to try:

1. Use a string shopping bag to store your hair dryer.

Remodelista suggests storing your hair dryer in a cute canvas or string bag just beside your sink, so that it is easily accessible and looks cute.

2. Use circular hangers for those tough-to-hang items like scarves and belts.

Not only do they look great, they keep scarves and belts from sliding off — and also work for hand towels.

3. An umbrella bin doubles as a yoga mat holder.

The size is just right!

4. Use an Ikea wire hanger to stow away essentials.

Ikea’s Dignitet curtain rod hanger can be used to hang all the necessary items, from hand towels to sponges, in your kitchen.

5. Hide paper towel in a cupboard.

Keep clutter off your counters and tuck your paper towel inside a kitchen drawer or cupboard for easy access. Remodelista suggests using an adjustable tension rod to hang your paper towel.

6. Store your extra toilet paper in a basket.

Toilet paper packaging is an eyesore. Remodelista suggests taking TP out of its plastic wrap and storing it in a pretty basket.

7. Bring in a rolling cart for additional storage.

A cute décor piece that doubles as more storage for your bathroom? Yes, please. Remodelista suggests using a cart like this one for toiletries if your cupboards and cabinets are already full. Added bonus: It’s easy to move around.

8. Use an old desktop sorter for your small purses/bags.

Hooray for multi-functional office items. Remodelista suggests using a desktop sorter typically used for files and paperwork to hold your clutches, coin purses, and brief cases.

9. Designate a drawer for your clothing care items.

Make getting ready in the morning that much easier by corralling that collection of lint rollers, shoe shiners, and fabric cleaners in a drawer beside your closet.

10. Create a disappearing desk for a functional at-home office.

A foldable table or desk is a brilliant idea for small homes that don’t have space for an office. Remodelista suggests Ikea’s drop-leaf Norberg to add efficiency to your humble abode — this one also doubles as a shelf when it’s folded down.