This Genius New Ikea Product Will Instantly Organize Any Room In Your Home

Ikea has just launched the brand new Skadis series — a customizable pegboard that can do everything from organizing your bathroom to corralling craft supplies.
How it works:
1. Hang the pegboard (which costs a mere $20) anywhere that needs organizing — the bathroom, above your desk, your entryway or your kitchen.
The Skadis pegboard comes in white or wood colour.
2. There are endless ways to customize the pegboard for just about anything you need organized — from kids’ toys to gift-wrap. The ample add-on accessories includeeverything from a letter holder, a tool holder for things like scissors, a roll holder perfect for wrapping paper or paper towel, and elastic cords to hold photos or paper.
Accessories from the Skadis series.
Looking for Ikea Skadis inspo?
Here’s some brilliant ways to use the Skadis to get your organizational juices flowing: