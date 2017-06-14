5 common entryway decorating mistakes to avoid

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Entryways are quite possibly the easiest part of a home to decorate but often the most overlooked. It’s the first room anyone enters, so it’s an important one to set the tone and to keep organized. Here’s how!
Photo, Janis Nicolay. Room design, The Cross Decor & Design.
1. Not using baskets
Baskets in entryways are life savers and a super easy organizing solution. Chuck helmets, your kids' lunch boxes, flip-flops and any other seasonal accessories in them as soon as you enter the door. You'll know exactly where to find them.