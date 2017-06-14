5 common entryway decorating mistakes to avoid

Entryways are quite possibly the easiest part of a home to decorate but often the most overlooked. It’s the first room anyone enters, so it’s an important one to set the tone and to keep organized. Here’s how!

1 of 5 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Janis Nicolay. Room design, The Cross Decor & Design. 1. Not using baskets Baskets in entryways are life savers and a super easy organizing solution. Chuck helmets, your kids' lunch boxes, flip-flops and any other seasonal accessories in them as soon as you enter the door. You'll know exactly where to find them.

More:

30 surprising decor items you can buy at Indigo

50 amazing pieces for your patio, from stylish furniture to graphic tableware

30 of the best DIY Ikea hacks ever