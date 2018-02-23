10 simmer pot recipes for a (naturally) gorgeous smelling home

1. Floral scent

A couple of stems of freesia, a handful of lavender sprigs and one fig create a light, floral scent, grounded by the earthy and fruity scent of the figs.

2. Citrus scent

Inject a burst of light, uplifting notes of clementine, lemon, lime, grapefruit and kumquat into your home on dreary winter days. Tip: slice the fruit into pieces before you put it in the pot, and adjust the ratio depending on what you’d like to smell more (or less) of.

3. Spiced scent

Throw in 3 sticks of cinnamon, a handful of star anise, two vanilla beans, a handful of cloves, peppercorn and cardamom into a pot for a home that smells warm and inviting — like the holiday season in a pot.

4. Woodsy scent

A few sprigs of cedar, spruce and eucalyptus will make your home smell like a Canadian forest.

5. Warm floral scent

Not only does this simmer pot look beautiful boiling on the stove, it smells amazing. Combine one fig and half a pomegranate with a small bunch of lavender and dried flower petals of your choice.

6. Fresh scent

A few limes (cut into slices), eucalyptus sprigs and fresh mint leaves will create a fresh, warm aroma in your space.

7. Warm outdoors scent

Bring the fresh scents of the outdoors in. All you need is a small bunch of cedar, a whole pear (cut into slices) and mesquite wood chips, which you can buy in small bags at most outdoor stores.

8. Simmer pot

A small handful of cedar, bay leaves, rosemary and a few clementines create a winter-inspired scent.

9. Earthy scent

Combine a small handful of moss, sage, rosemary and a few chips of mesquite wood to create a warm, herbal aroma.

10. Spicy citrus