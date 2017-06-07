A 10-minute bedtime yoga routine to help you sleep

Consciously digest your day and balance the residue of busyness with a calming, meditative bedtime yoga sequence to help promote restful, regenerative sleep. This sequence includes gentle stretches to release tensions in the neck, shoulders and spine, breath awareness meditations and guided relaxation.

Catalina Moraga is co-director of Spirit Loft Movement & Yoga Centre in Toronto, where she teaches yoga, movement and mindfulness practices.

