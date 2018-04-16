This Powder Is The Reason Your Next Smoothie, Coffee Or Yogurt Parfait Might Be Blue

For once, the blues are here to cheer you up. Blue Majik, an extract from the spirulina algae, is the latest health food trend to sweep through Instagram, injecting a bright shot of colour into grey spring days.

Usually green, Blue Majik powder is a proprietary product from organic supplement company E3Live and gets its azure hue from C-phycocyanin, a protein known for its vibrant blue colour and claim to be rich in antioxidants and amino acids. While the powder itself smells a bit fishy (it is an algae derivative), it’s more of a colour and protein boost, rather than a flavour one.

It has become incredibly popular — especially among vegan Instagrammers — and it makes sense why: a pinch of powder makes chia pudding cups and smoothies stunning. Even waffles, toast and lattes benefit from a dash of blue.

So, if the weather is dragging you down (and a tropical getaway is out of reach), browse these colourful treats for a visual pick-me-up.

Blue Whipped Cream On Waffles

Elevate your Sunday brunch with a dash of blue powder in your whipped cream.

Smoothie Bowl

Picture-perfect smoothie bowls are morning #goals, but Blue Majik seems to make them all the more … well, magical. Get our blue smoothie bowl recipe.

Algae On Toast

Skip the avocado: Blue Majik, turmeric and beet make a unicorn-inspired spread.

Chia Pudding Jar

Layer your chia-coconut pudding with fruit, maple, mint and chocolate for a sweet, vegan start to the day.

Rainbow Latte

We have no idea how the barista managed to create such a rainbow-hued heart, but we’re digging this latte art.

Blue Yogurt Parfait

Layers of lemon, blueberry, raspberry and pink dragon fruit yogurt sound like a pretty (and pretty tasty) way to start the morning.

Lunar Bagel

Mixed in with charcoal, last year’s hottest colour trend, this lunar bagel spread is out of this world.

Blue Mini Doughnuts

Mmmmm … doughnuts. ‘Nuff said.

Tropical Cocktail

Just a bit of gin and (blue) juice — a colourful way to cap off the day.

Blue Gelato

Yes, it’s still cold, but this refreshing blue coconut-and-mint-filled cup has us dreaming of sunshine.

