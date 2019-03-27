15 Under-$100 Pieces Kate Middleton Loves

Cozy sweater



The Duchess of Cambridge knows what she likes—and when she finds a piece of clothing she loves, she buys it in multiple colours. Like this cozy sweater from J.Crew that Kate bought in mahogany and loden green. She first wore the deep red sweater for a visit to a school in Birkenhead. A few months after, it was announced that Kate would have a new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. In a series of official photos for the announcement, she was seen wearing the red sweater and later the green one—clearly these are her gardening sweaters.

Mockneck sweater in supersoft yarn, $65, jcrew.com

Favourite jeans



Kate has worn these jeans everywhere, from a safari in India to making pizzas with kids in London. And we can’t blame her, because this pair is pretty chic thanks to the knee pleats and zipper pockets. But they’re also very flattering—thank goodness for mid-rise jeans with stretch. Technically, Zara sold out of the exact pair the duchess bought years ago, but they’ve re-released a similar style in a slightly darker colour.

Skinny Jeans with Zippers, $50, zara.com

Crystal stunners



The Duchess of Cambridge has a real eye for picking pieces that look like they cost a million dollars, but really just cost $89. These pearl and crystal earrings are so stunning they could be from the Queen’s personal jewelry collection. Kate wore them to the annual Festival of Remembrance with a black Roland Mouret dress. A very classic look!

Pearl and Crystal Earrings, $89, jcrew.com

New Balance runners



The duchess is quite athletic and she’s in her element at royal engagements where she gets to run, row and play. (Though according to Prince George she is rubbish at playing football—harsh!) When it’s time get active, like for an afternoon of fun with kids in Northern Ireland, Kate turns to a pair of comfy (and stylish) navy New Balance runners. You too can get her kicks for just $100—but her ability to maintain a perfect ponytail while chasing children is a signature Kate move that we’re unsure how to replicate.

Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck, $100, newbalance.ca

Canadian earrings



When Catherine goes on tour, she likes to wear pieces from local designers. Like when the Cambridges visited Carcross, Yukon, and Kate wore a pair of earrings from Shelley MacDonald who makes all her jewellery in her home in Whitehorse. The Ulu earrings are inspired by a traditional Inuit knife. They are gorgeous and combine brass and sterling silver and are perfect for wearing with jeans and a cozy sweater like the duchess did.

Large Brass Modern Ulu Earrings, $83, etsy.com

Classic sneaks



For a casual day out, don’t be surprised to find Kate wearing her white Superga sneaks. The style is so classic that Princess Diana actually wore the same pair in navy back in the 1990s. The Duchess of Cambridge tends to go for a nautical look with her Supergas, rocking them with blue jeans and striped tops.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White, $75, stevemadden.ca

Everyday gemstones



If you took a peek into Catherine’s jewellery box (or boxes, more likely), you would see a lot of diamonds (and sapphires!), but also this pretty pair of gemstones. The moonstone earrings are quite delicate and looked lovely with Kate’s floral dress during a royal tour stop in Tuvalu. The duchess has also worn them out shopping and to a friend’s wedding—they go perfectly from day to night.

“Kate” Small Drop Earrings: Rose and Moonstone, $52, azuni.co.uk

Winter boots



When Kate has to trek through the snow—or ice—she turns to Canadian brand Sorel for her boots. In 2018, while pregnant with Prince Louis, the Cambridges went on a mini tour to Sweden and played a game of bandy hockey. Kate kept warm in a pair of black boots with a faux-fur cuff that are waterproof and have excellent tread. The duchess was clearly there to score some goals!

Women’s Tivoli™ III Boot, $90, sorelfootwear.ca

Pom-pom toque



Along with her waterproof winter boots, Duchess Catherine has a warm hat for chilly winter days. While she and William checked out the ski slopes in Norway, Kate looked ready for the blistering cold in her Barts Beanie, complete with a fluffy pom-pom. William’s hat also had a pom-pom on it—making them one adorable pair.

Jasmine Beanie, $45, barts.eu

Royal nail polish



If you see The Duchess of Cambridge at a royal engagement, then you’re guaranteed to see her rocking a nude manicure. Apparently The Queen, Kate and Meghan all favour Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” which is a nail polish you can pick up at your local drugstore. The pale pink shade is perfect for everyday wear.

Essie Nail Polish “Ballet Slippers,” $8, amazon.ca

Fun hoops



The Duchess of Cambridge is known for for re-wearing her favourite clothes and accessories, like this lovely pair of Mirabelle hoops. She first wore them in 2015 with a Hobbs shirtdress while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, then again with a red LK Bennett dress at Wimbledon and finally with a nautical look while at a sailing event in 2017. The handmade earrings are gold-plated, but also come in sterling-silver. They’re so versatile you could wear them for casual brunches or fancy nights out. (Hey Kate, do you need someone to go to Wimbledon with you this year?)

Lolita Gold Plated Loop Earrings, $69, mirabellejewllery.com

Maple Leaf tartan scarf



Back in 2016, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed in Whitehorse, Kate was holding a tartan pashmina—the maple leaf tartan to be specific. The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to her host country by wearing the country’s official tartan. And obviously every Canadian needs to pick up this scarf that is the perfect accessory for jeans and a sweater or on top of your favourite coat.

Tartan Pashmina Shawl Wrap—Maple Leaf, $23, yorkshawls.co.uk

Tights



It is not protocol for royals to wear tights all the time, but it is highly encouraged in the presence of the Queen (and the U.K. can be quite chilly!). The Duchess of Cambridge favours John Lewis Barely There tights in nude. To avoid wardrobe malfunctions, the tights have grips on the feet to prevent your shoes from slipping off. They also have a non-slip finish so they don’t slide down your hips or legs. No wonder Kate is a fan.

John Lewis & Partners 7 Denier Barely There Non Slip Tights, $10, johnlewis.com

Signature lip



The Duchess has a simple beauty look and it always includes a neutral lip—courtesy of Bobbi Brown. Her preferred colour is Sandwashed Pink and when she needs a more glamorous look, like on her wedding day, she adds a swipe of Bobbi Brown Sheer Colour Lip Gloss on top.

Bobbi Brown Sandwashed Pink Lipstick, $38, sephora.com

Bobbi Brown Sheer Colour Lip Gloss, $34, sephora.com

Everyday Headband



Royals have to wear a lot of fancy hats—but for daily wear when she’s running around with the kids, Kate turns to a simple headband to keep her hair out of her face. This leopard print “Alice band” as they call it in the U.K., has been worn for years by the Duchess including for a visit to the Royal Air Force with Prince George. It was very windy and this chic accessory helped tame Duchess Catherine’s luxe locks.

White Tortoiseshell Finish, $14, crisco.co.uk