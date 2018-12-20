5 Cozy — And On-Sale — Pyjamas

It’s that time of year again where you come home from work and immediately get cozied up in your sleepwear and snuggle up in a blanket with a good book (well, in a perfect world). We searched for some PJ’s that are not just cozy but also on sale.

Sleep set

This fleece polar bear print sleep set looks ridiculously comfortable. Snag this print or another fun print from Joe Fresh for only $15. $15 (From $29), Joe Fresh.

Pajamas

This PJ set is made of polyester and super lightweight. Also available in burgundy. $58 (From $96), Nordstrom.

Pyjamas

Score this cute red patterned pajama set for half off the original price. This set is perfect for the family for Christmas morning. Check out Suzy Shier’s other patterned pajama sets that are also on sale. $19 (From $38), Suzy Shier.

Satin shorts (and matching cami)

Who could resist this adorable heart and llama print pair of satin sleep shorts? They have an elasticized waistband and lace at the hem. $33 (From $40; the matching cami is also on sale for $40, from $50), Gap Canada.

Sleep shirt

Throw on this button-front sleep shirt and a sleep mask and you’re in for the coziest sleep ever. It has a notched collar, long sleeves, and is made of a soft jersey knit material. $22 (From $25), Old Navy.