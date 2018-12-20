Style

5 Cozy — And On-Sale — Pyjamas

A gorgeous lavender PJ set from Nordstrom, a fleece printed PJ set from Joe Fresh, and more sleepwear on sale to shop now.

by

It’s that time of year again where you come home from work and immediately get cozied up in your sleepwear and snuggle up in a blanket with a good book (well, in a perfect world). We searched for some PJ’s that are not just cozy but also on sale.

polar bear grey button up pajama set from joe fresh

Sleep set
This fleece polar bear print sleep set looks ridiculously comfortable. Snag this print or another fun print from Joe Fresh for only $15. $15 (From $29), Joe Fresh.

Lilac cami pajama set from Nordstrom

Pajamas
This PJ set is made of polyester and super lightweight. Also available in burgundy. $58 (From $96), Nordstrom.

Red printed velour pyjama set from suzy shier

Pyjamas
Score this cute red patterned pajama set for half off the original price. This set is perfect for the family for Christmas morning. Check out Suzy Shier’s other patterned pajama sets that are also on sale. $19 (From $38), Suzy Shier.

Lacy llama sleep shorts from The Gap

Satin shorts (and matching cami)
Who could resist this adorable heart and llama print pair of satin sleep shorts? They have an elasticized waistband and lace at the hem. $33 (From $40; the matching cami is also on sale for $40, from $50), Gap Canada.

navy button up pyjama shirt from old navy

Sleep shirt
Throw on this button-front sleep shirt and a sleep mask and you’re in for the coziest sleep ever. It has a notched collar, long sleeves, and is made of a soft jersey knit material. $22 (From $25), Old Navy.
