12 Warm And Stylish Winter Boots to Combat The Slush, Snow And Cold

It’s time to start thinking about that one winter wear investment that makes the season just a bit more bearable: warm winter boots. A good, solid pair of sturdy-yet-cozy winter boots are the best protection when temperatures nose dive to a bone-chilling -20 C, or the air becomes so damp and wet that you feel like you’ll never be warm again.
We’ve rounded up the warmest, coziest, most-comfortable waterproof (and winter-proof) boots on the market to help you get through these chilly months in style.
Watch: More on picking the perfect pair of winter boots.