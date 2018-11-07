12 Warm And Stylish Winter Boots to Combat The Slush, Snow And Cold

It’s time to start thinking about that one winter wear investment that makes the season just a bit more bearable: warm winter boots. A good, solid pair of sturdy-yet-cozy winter boots are the best protection when temperatures nose dive to a bone-chilling -20 C, or the air becomes so damp and wet that you feel like you’ll never be warm again.

We’ve rounded up the warmest, coziest, most-comfortable waterproof (and winter-proof) boots on the market to help you get through these chilly months in style.

1. Joe Fresh Snow Boot, $59, joefresh.com 2. Kamik Rogue Winter Bootie, $150, dsw.townshoes.ca 3. Aldo Capria Boots, $140, aldoshoes.com 4. Cougar Vesper Boot, $250, cougarshoes.com 5. Call it Spring Alire Boots, $100, callitspring.com 6. Keen Belleterre Waterproof Wool Boot, $170, keenfootwear.com 7. Merrell Tremblant Mid Polar Waterproof Boots, $240, merrell.com 8. Native Jimmy 3.0 Treklite, $150, nativeshoes.com 9. Olang Sound Waterproof Lace Boot, $199, beckershoes.com 10. The North Face Thermoball II Lace-Up Boots, $110, simons.ca 11. Sorel Explorer 1964 Boot, $160, sorelfootwear.ca 12. Kodiak Marcia Arctic Grip Winter Boots, $260, kodiakboots.ca

Watch: More on picking the perfect pair of winter boots.