6 Ways to Style Summer’s Most Versatile Dress

If your warm weather wardrobe is in need of a refresh, there’s nothing more versatile (or essential) than summer’s hottest staple: the empire dress.
This universally flattering style comes in a variety of lengths that range from midi to maxi, with a comfortable silhouette that’s fitted around the bust and flowy down to the bottom. And the best part? You can transform it with just a couple of easy styling tricks.
Keep reading to see how our favourite stars are styling their flowy pieces.
Mindy Kaling
Always one to embrace bold prints, the queen of comedy keeps it cute and casual in this stylish floral number. Opting to let her dress do all the talking, she keeps her accessories minimal, pairing the look with a delicate gold necklace, a stunning blow-out and some studded black sandals.