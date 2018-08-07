16 Comfy High-Waisted Jeans That Will Go With Everything

Finding the perfect pair of jeans that fits you just right, goes with everything and are supremely comfy is like striking fashion gold. And while there’s still a market for low rise denim, high waisted jeans are a wardrobe essential for a multitude of reasons. The style lengthens your legs, comes in all types of fits from skinny to boyfriend and the best part of all: because they sit high on your waist you aren’t constantly pulling and tugging at the waist band.

Whether you want a new pair of comfy throw-on-and-go jeans for weekends or a skinny black set for work, here are 16 of the best high waisted jeans to shop for the fall season.