13 Cute Pairs Of Clogs To Wear This Summer

Hear that? It’s the clickety-clack of clogs making their way to the top of your spring footwear wish list. Spurred on by casual pandemic dressing, the divisive style has been experiencing a renaissance of late. (Crocs reportedly clocked record sales in 2021.) A modern take on the wooden klompen Dutch farmers wore in the 13th century, this season’s chunky slip-ons come in a variety of vibrant hues, with soles made from wood, cork, rubber and foam. Whatever your style, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.

Crocs

Beloved for their cushy support, the brand’s foam clogs are now available in a platform style.

Platform foam clogs, $65, crocs.ca

Ugg

This waterproof clog comes in several fun colours and features a removable, sweat-wicking sock.

Waterproof clogs, $100, ugg.com

Zara

You can’t go wrong with this classic pairing of leather and wood, embellished with silver studs.

Studded leather clogs, $199, zara.com

Charlotte Stone

These checkered handwoven leather clogs also come in a trendy acid green colour.

Handwoven clogs, $331, charlotte-stone.com

L’Intervalle

Kick up your style with an eye-catching sole in a vibrant, summer-ready hue.

Platform heel clogs, $178, lintervalleshoes.com

Lisa Says Gah

It’s easy being green with these embroidered floral beauties.

Embroidered clogs, $147, nordstrom.ca

Madewell

Wooden soles and woven leather uppers make for a perfect pair.

Woven clogs, $247, madewell.com

Maguire

These slingback clogs by Montreal-based brand Maguire put a fresh spin on traditional animal print.

Cow print clogs, $220, maguireboutique.com

Mango

Sleek and smooth, this pair is a close match for the bubble clogs going viral at the moment—at a fraction of the price.

Chunky leather clogs, $200, mango.com

Birkenstock

Want to dip your toes into the clogs trend? Opt for a pair of comfy Birkenstock slip-ons—they’re a classic for a reason.

Suede leather clogs, $200, birkenstock.com

Silent D

Brass accents give this ultra-feminine style an edge.

Slingback heeled clogs, $211, anthropologie.com

Aldo

Up your WFH wardrobe’s cozy factor with a cute pair of soft clogs.

Faux-fur clogs, $25, aldoshoes.com

H&M

Sky-high heels add glamour to the notoriously laid-back style.

Heeled leather clogs, $80, hm.com