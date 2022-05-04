13 Cute Pairs Of Clogs To Wear This Summer

Hear that? It’s the clickety-clack of clogs making their way to the top of your spring footwear wish list. Spurred on by casual pandemic dressing, the divisive style has been experiencing a renaissance of late. (Crocs reportedly clocked record sales in 2021.) A modern take on the wooden klompen Dutch farmers wore in the 13th century, this season’s chunky slip-ons come in a variety of vibrant hues, with soles made from wood, cork, rubber and foam. Whatever your style, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.
Crocs
Beloved for their cushy support, the brand’s foam clogs are now available in a platform style.
Platform foam clogs, $65, crocs.ca
Ugg
This waterproof clog comes in several fun colours and features a removable, sweat-wicking sock.
Waterproof clogs, $100, ugg.com
Zara
You can’t go wrong with this classic pairing of leather and wood, embellished with silver studs.
Studded leather clogs, $199, zara.com
Charlotte Stone
These checkered handwoven leather clogs also come in a trendy acid green colour.
Handwoven clogs, $331, charlotte-stone.com
L’Intervalle
Kick up your style with an eye-catching sole in a vibrant, summer-ready hue.
Platform heel clogs, $178, lintervalleshoes.com
Lisa Says Gah
It’s easy being green with these embroidered floral beauties.
Embroidered clogs, $147, nordstrom.ca
Madewell
Wooden soles and woven leather uppers make for a perfect pair.
Woven clogs, $247, madewell.com
Maguire
These slingback clogs by Montreal-based brand Maguire put a fresh spin on traditional animal print.
Cow print clogs, $220, maguireboutique.com
Mango
Sleek and smooth, this pair is a close match for the bubble clogs going viral at the moment—at a fraction of the price.
Chunky leather clogs, $200, mango.com
Birkenstock
Want to dip your toes into the clogs trend? Opt for a pair of comfy Birkenstock slip-ons—they’re a classic for a reason.
Suede leather clogs, $200, birkenstock.com
Silent D
Brass accents give this ultra-feminine style an edge.
Slingback heeled clogs, $211, anthropologie.com
Aldo
Up your WFH wardrobe’s cozy factor with a cute pair of soft clogs.
Faux-fur clogs, $25, aldoshoes.com
H&M
Sky-high heels add glamour to the notoriously laid-back style.
Heeled leather clogs, $80, hm.com
