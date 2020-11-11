25 Canadian Coats That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

When it comes to outerwear, homegrown brands do it better. Whether you’re looking for a winter coat made from sustainable materials or a classic down-filled puffer that will keep you toasty through the season’s harshest weather, our favourite local brands and retailers have mastered the art of keeping us warm.

There’s no denying that a heavy-duty winter coat is an investment, but it’s one that will be with you for years to come. While a coat that’s manufactured in Canada—by brands like Kanuk, Wuxly, Canada Goose or the newly launched 457 ANEW, to name a few—will most likely ring in somewhere between $750 to $1,200, there are plenty of affordable, not-made-in-Canada options from Canadian brands to be found, including from retailers like Joe Fresh, Aritzia and Noize.

Shop our pick of stylish toppers that were made to keep you warm through the ups and downs of Canadian winters—no matter your budget.