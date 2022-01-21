21 Canadian PJ Sets To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Getting cozy is our favourite way to fight the winter blues. Give yourself some much-needed rest and relaxation in one of these chic and comfy picks.
Little Blue House
Flannel nightshirt, $65, littlebluehouse.com
Browns Shoes
Faux-fur slippers, $78, brownsshoes.com
WonderBra
Top, $35, bottoms, $45, wonderbra.ca
Petit Lem
Crewneck, $54, joggers, $60, petitlem.com
Dreams Jumper
Eye pillow, $39, eye mask, $34, scrunchie, $12, shopdreamsjumper.com
Roots
Waffle robe, $148, roots.com
Kotn
Brushed jersey boxer shorts, $50, kotn.com
Manitobah Mukluks
Cowhide suede moccasins, $80, manitobah.ca
Knix
Anna Sui Modal sleep set, $110, knix.ca
49th Apparel
Oversized flannel nightshirt, $148, 49thapparel.com
Kip
Cotton pyjama set, $199, sleepinkip.com
The Sleep Shirt
Short cotton nightshirt, $255, intothebedroom.com
Cherry Gardens
Top, $89, shorts, $86, shopcherrygardens.com
Cougar Shoes
Lambswool sandals, $160, cougarshoes.com
Kate Austin Designs
Printed robe, $200, kateaustindesigns.ca
Smash + Tess
Romper, $129, smashtess.ca
This Is J
Relaxed long-sleeved set, $165, thisisj.com
Taikan Everything
Hoodie, $80, taikaneverything.com
Tamga Designs
Printed lounge set, $139, tamgadesigns.com
RW & Co.
Stretch wide-leg sweats, $30, rw-co.com
Kombi Canada
Puff slippers, $50, shop.kombicanada.com