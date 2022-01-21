Fashion

21 Canadian PJ Sets To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Did someone say slumber party?

By Updated

Getting cozy is our favourite way to fight the winter blues. Give yourself some much-needed rest and relaxation in one of these chic and comfy picks.
White and navy blue checkered flannel nightshirt.

Little Blue House

Flannel nightshirt, $65, littlebluehouse.com
Fuzzy pair of beige slip-on slippers.

Browns Shoes

Faux-fur slippers, $78, brownsshoes.com

Woman stands wearing matching white pyjamas with polka dot top and bottom.

WonderBra

Top, $35, bottoms, $45, wonderbra.ca

Matching burnt orange long sleeve top and bottom pyjamas.

Petit Lem

Crewneck, $54, joggers, $60, petitlem.com

Matching grey scrunchie, sleep mask and pillow.

Dreams Jumper

Eye pillow, $39, eye mask, $34, scrunchie, $12, shopdreamsjumper.com

A pink bathrobe tied at the front.

Roots

Waffle robe, $148, roots.com

Light green sleep shorts.

Kotn

Brushed jersey boxer shorts, $50, kotn.com

A burgundy moccasin shoe. with grey lining. Manitobah Mukluks

Cowhide suede moccasins, $80, manitobah.ca

A woman sitting outside in a matching floral pyjama set.

Knix

Anna Sui Modal sleep set, $110, knix.ca

Blue and yellow checkered flannel sleep shirt49th Apparel

Oversized flannel nightshirt, $148, 49thapparel.com

Beige sleep pant and button up shirt with black detailing.

Kip

Cotton pyjama set, $199, sleepinkip.com

White sleep shirt with blue vertical stripes.The Sleep Shirt

Short cotton nightshirt, $255, intothebedroom.com

Model wears long sleeve grey shirt and matching bike shorts.

Cherry Gardens

Top, $89, shorts, $86, shopcherrygardens.com

Burnt orange fuzzy slippers.Cougar Shoes

Lambswool sandals, $160, cougarshoes.com

Red polka dot tunic.Kate Austin Designs

Printed robe, $200, kateaustindesigns.ca

Smash + Tess

Romper, $129, smashtess.ca

Model wears matching grey floral long sleeve pyjama set.

This Is J

Relaxed long-sleeved set, $165, thisisj.com

Plain purple hoodie.Taikan Everything

Hoodie, $80, taikaneverything.com

Matching printed short sleeve shirt and shorts sleepwear set.Tamga Designs

Printed lounge set, $139, tamgadesigns.com

Beige stretchy sleepwear pants.RW & Co.

Stretch wide-leg sweats, $30, rw-co.com

Black puff slippers with "Kombi" logo printed at the bottom.
Kombi Canada

Puff slippers, $50, shop.kombicanada.com

FILED UNDER: