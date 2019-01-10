5 Of The Best Deals From Club Monaco’s End-Of-Season Sale

Club Monaco is having an end-of-season sale and we found some really great pieces in the mix. Enjoy up to 65 percent off when you take an extra 40 percent off sale items. (The 40 percent off is applied once sale items have been added to your cart.) We’ve included the extra 40 percent off pricing in comparison to the original price to show just how awesome the sale is. Happy shopping!

Pants

These Colorblock pants are perfect for the office. Pair them with flats, heels, and even booties for a work-ready ensemble. $59 (From $190), Club Monaco.

Shirt

You can never go wrong with a classic white button-up top. This versatile piece has a slightly oversized fit and a pointed collar. $59 (From $140), Club Monaco.

Necklace

Who doesn’t love dainty brass jewelry? You can wear it on its own for a more minimal look or have fun layering depending on your style. $17 (From $55), Club Monaco.

Dress

Save $183 on this adorable minimal white dress (yes, you read that correctly). It’s made of polyester, has flared cuffs, and 3/4 length sleeves. $47 (From $230), Club Monaco.

Top

Snag this simple black silky top from Club Monaco for only $35. The sleeves are made of a polyester blend and can be paired with jeans, dress pants, or even tucked into a skirt. $35 (From $188), Club Monaco.