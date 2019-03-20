The Freshest Celebrity Hairstyles This Year (Including Mandy Moore’s New Chop)

As the saying goes: “New year, new ’do”—and celebrities take that really seriously. Whether they’re re-inventing themselves for a role, going for a post-baby or pre-wedding switch-up, or just pulling a Kylie Jenner (a.k.a. changing their hair colour the way some people change underwear), celebs from the A to Z lists are sure to make some big hair decisions in 2019. And we can’t wait to see them.

Case in point: Mandy Moore took the plunge and cut her hair into a cute bob, just in time for spring. Then, three new celeb hair transformations at the Oscars caught our eye—and blew up our timelines. Emilia Clarke and Charlize Theron both went darker for the occasion, and Kerry Washington went for a major chop.

Here is the low down on their new looks.

Mandy Moore

Looks like the This Is Us star got a fresh, springtime chop, courtesy of longtime hairstylist and friend, Ashley Streicher. Moore is also a Garnier ambassador, so she made a change to her colour, too, taking it back to brunette and getting rid of her blonde highlights.

Charlize Theron

According to the Insta post above, stylist Adir Abergel changed Theron’s hair colour earlier in the week with the help of Tracey Cunningham, but went in for the chop just hours before she was due on the red carpet. That’s some stylist-client trust right there, and the tone and cut paired perfectly with her ice-blue Dior gown.

Emilia Clarke

There was a ton of buzz surrounding this colour change after rumours circulated that Clarke achieved it herself with (gasp) a box dye kit. But her hairstylist Jenny Cho cleared things up with this Insta post, shouting out Nicola Clarke for the colour. We understand that inclination towards brunette, especially if Clarke is trying to separate herself from her role as the platinum-haired Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones.

Kerry Washington

When hair stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew saw Washington’s Schiaparelli dress for the Vanity Fair after party, she immediately thought of Audrey Hepburn. And that, of course, meant a pixie cut. Just hours before the party, she posted this cryptic Insta of the back of an unknown person’s head, and we now know it’s Washington, getting a fresh, Audrey-inspired chop.

Karlie Kloss

Right before New York Fashion Week, and just months after her wedding, the model’s stylist Harry Josh cut a whopping seven inches off her hair. It looks fresh and pretty, and the texture and layers make it stand out amongst all the blunt chops celebs seem to be favouring.

Kendall Jenner

Just about every woman has at some point flirted with the idea of bangs, a face-framing plunge Kendall Jenner decided to update her long, shiny brown locks with. Trimmed by her good pal, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, the model debuted her new wispy, eyebrow-skimming fringe on Insta with a photo and two videos. Her caption: “yes, no, maybe so?”—and we’re definitely feeling a major “yes.”

Hailey Bieber

Taking inspo from the Pink Ladies’ Frenchy, Baldwin debuted a new pink ’do to kick off the new year, dying her usually blonde hair a bubblegum pink. This isn’t the newlywed’s first foray in to pastels. She first rocked pink hair at last year’s Met Gala (with then-BF Shawn Mendes on her arm), giving off major couple-goals *and* major hair goals.

It may be a different year, and she may have a different beau (and last name—at least on IG), but some things remain the same: Baldwin is definitely still pretty in pink.

Zac Efron

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it change, Efron debuted his ice-blonde look in a series of posts to his Instagram. The actor is no novice when it comes to quirky hair changes. If anything, 2018 was the year of hair-raising styles for the Baywatch star, with the actor trying out multiple looks, including a very interesting striped-beard/frosted tips combo (thanks to his upcoming role in The Beach Bum).

Chris Messina

Chris Messina looks like he broke my heart in junior high, high school, and one last time during my sophomore year in college https://t.co/zcE979kTr3 — Britt Stephens (@brittsteps) January 6, 2019

According to a tweet by Good Morning America producer Tony Morrison, Messina’s golden-locks switch-up is most likely work-related. The actor is set to star in the upcoming DC film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) as villain Victor Zsasz. If that’s the case, let’s just say he makes being bad look real good.

Lady Gaga

We’re gaga over this look! The A Star Is Born actor opted for a bold new ’do for her first walk on the Golden Globes red carpet, taking her normally blonde mane from frosted to frosty blue. Never one to shy away from a bold fashion statement, the singer matched her new blue locks to her periwinkle gown, which gave everyone major Judy Garland vibes, completing a head-to-toe look worthy of a star.