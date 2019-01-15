Skin Saviours: The Best Beauty Products To Brighten, Tighten And Boost

1. Avène
A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defense Serum, $50, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Every drop of this pollution-fighting serum contains time-released vitamins C and E, which are said to defend your skin against free radicals caused by environmental aggressors.
2. Vichy
Liftactiv Collagen Specialist, $63, vichy.ca
This fast-absorbing everyday moisturizer is packed with buzzy ingredients, like peptides and vitamin C, that promise to stimulate collagen production, increase cell turnover and brighten dark spots — in short, this one little pot does it all.
3. Biologique Recherche
Masque PIGM 400, $189/pkg of 4, one2oneonline.com
Signs of tiredness and fatigue in your skin are whisked away after a single sitting with this antioxidant-rich sheet mask. Pop it on before a big event to brighten, tighten and even out your complexion.
4. Elizabeth Arden
Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum, $106/ 60 capsules, thebay.com
Each capsule contains a powerful blend of retinol (which boosts your skin’s natural collagen levels) and ceramides (which reinforce your moisture barrier). Together they’re a match made in anti-aging heaven.
5. AlumierMD
EverActive C&E, $179, alumiermd.com
Vitamin C is known for its skin-brightening effects. This unique packaging consists of three small bottles that become activated by adding vitamin C powder, extending the potency of its antioxidizing magic.
6. L’Oreal Paris
Revitalift Triple Power LZR 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $39, lorealparis.ca
Ideal for dry, thirsty skin, this serum contains pure hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into your skin and restore plumpness in dehydration lines and wrinkles.
7. Marcelle
NewAge UpLift Day Cream, $34, thebay.com
Containing four types of hyaluronic acid to penetrate the skin at different levels, this day cream captures water on the surface of the skin for an instant plumping effect while providing long-lasting hydration and radiance.
8. Olay
Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer, $41, shoppersdrugmart.ca
This light-as-air cream formula packs a serious moisturizing, anti-aging punch. Each application is said to hold and release 1,000 times its weight in hydration and absorbs quickly into the skin without feeling sticky.
9. Ole Henrikson
Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème, $66, sephora.ca
The key ingredient in this night cream — bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative — is an anti-aging powerhouse and the answer for anyone with sensitive skin who is left red and irritated after dabbling with retinol. The lightweight formula targets fine lines and dark spots while increasing elasticity.
10. SkinCeuticals
Discoloration Defense, $125, skinceuticals.ca
This serum contains tranexamic acid. Usually used to treat blood clots, it also helps minimize skin discolouration and improve overall skin clarity.