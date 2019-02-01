This Celeb-Approved Moisturizer Is The Ultimate Cure For Dry Winter Skin

Weleda Skin Food has earned a serious fan club. The must-have balm that’s been around since 1926 (!) has a impressive roster of clients including Julia Roberts and Kerry Washington, not to mention it makes regular appearances in the hands of makeup artists backstage at fashion weeks around the globe. While the beloved natural balm will always have a special place in our hearts, the skincare staple has recently expanded into a full range of skincare products — and they’re all under $25.

Joining Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is the Light Nourishing Cream ($24), a lightweight, fast-absorbing lotion you can slather on your hands and body for everyday hydration. Next up is the new Body Butter ($24), an ultra-rich cream that works wonders on dry patches and rough skin and has a creamier texture than the original Skin Food. The last addition is Lip Butter ($10), an oil-based balm that melts into lips for a super hit of hydration. Try loading up your lips with a generous amount before bed to wake up to a soft, chap-free pout in the a.m.

And just like the original product, each all-natural addition contains nourishing extracts like calendula and chamomile to soothe skin and without synthetic fragrances, dyes and parabens. Add one to your beauty routine to help banish dry winter skin for good.