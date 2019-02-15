The Year’s Best Natural Beauty Products

1. Burt’s Bees
Liquid Lipstick, $15, Burt’s Bees.
Expanding on the brand’s colour cosmetics line, this 100 percent natural liquid lipstick lets you pucker up with saturated, full-coverage colour in 12 glossy shades.
2. Ilia
Color Block Lipstick, $37, Clementine Fields.
With lip-loving mango seed butter and apricot oil, this 12-shade collection offers four times more pigment than any of the brand’s previous formulas.
3. Biossance
Squalane + Glycolic 6 Renewal Facial, $85, Sephora.
Full of glycolic, lactic, malic and tartaric acids, this exfoliating mask gently refines skin for a clear, radiant visage in three minutes — faster than it takes to prepare breakfast.
4. Kaia Naturals
The Takesumi Detox Overnight Dry Shampoo, $32, Kaia Naturals.
Available in two shades (brunette and blond), this aerosol-free dry shampoo uses rice starch to absorb oil, sweat and odour from your mane.
5. Kjaer Weis
Cream Eye Shadow, $66, The Detox Market.
Housed in a beautiful luxe metal case, these cream shadows blend seamlessly onto your eyelids and deliver a rich colour payoff that lasts longer than a Netflix marathon.
6. Odacité
All-Embracing Serum, $117, The Detox Market.
If you’re craving hydration, consider this watermelon seed oil and hibiscus- infused serum. With even a light application, your skin is left wonderfully plumped and moisturized, and more soothed than after a day at the spa.
7. RMS
Peach Luminizer, $48, Sephora.
This creamy highlighter uses the same light-reflecting tech as the brand’s incredible cult favourite Living Luminizer, but in a delicious apricot bronze hue that flatters most skin tones.
8. Rahua
Legendary Amazon Oil, $60, The Detox Market.
This unique remedy has been formulated with rahua, a tree nut oil harvested in the Amazon, which promises to help heal and banish even the worst split ends. It gives you enviably silky strands without any greasy residue.
9. Tata Harper
Resurfacing Serum, $110, Sephora.
This exfoliating serum gives skin its daily dose of glow-getting AHAs and BHAs, for a smooth complexion.
10. Weleda
Pampering Body & Beauty Oil, $33, Well.ca.
Containing a blend of wild rose oils, this divine-smelling body oil envelops your skin in hydration that’s rich in essential fatty acids, while the pump bottle makes for a no-mess application.