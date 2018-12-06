The holiday season is now in full effect and that means so are the holiday parties and special events. This time of year can be as stressful as it is cheery so we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect party top so that you don’t have to worry. Here are 5 of our favourite festive and stylish tops that are on sale now.

Sequin top

Nothing says “party” like sequins. Snag this festive green top from Simon’s for only $50. It has a v-shaped cutout in the back and is available in 3 more fun colours. $50 (From $69), Simon’s.

Metallic top

This gorgeous sleeveless metallic top has “glam” written all over it. It has an asymmetrical silhouette and is made of polyester and spandex. $70 (From $88), Melanie Lyne.

Chiffon blouse

This red chiffon blouse has the sweetest little details to it. It has gorgeous lace trims, flared cuffs, and a keyhole at the neckline. Also available in a multicolour floral pattern. $32 (From $40), Rw&Co.

Halter top

Who doesn’t love a chic halter top for only $30? This one is embedded with pearls and is machine washable. Score! $30 (From $42), Ricki’s.

Studded top

Save $44 on this amazing mesh-sleeve studded top from Hudsons’ Bay. Pair it with red pumps and your favourite statement earrings for a fun and festive ensemble. $65 (From $109), Hudson’s Bay.