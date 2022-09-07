The Bra Evolution: From Wires to Comfort

For too long, we’ve accepted that wearing a bra typically meant putting up with hours of discomfort. Thankfully, the days of too-tight straps and gouging underwires are gone as women are putting comfort first, with some brands also focusing on more environmentally-friendly designs that still prioritize comfort, fit and style.
The evolution of bra design
To look at how bra design has evolved, we look at one of the most iconic brands to date. Founded in 1939, WonderBra Canada has a long history of improving upon the bra fit. In the ’50s, it introduced the original push-up, which became a worldwide sensation and sold more than 1.6 million units. In the ’70s, the brand perfected the first moulding techniques to deliver a more natural look. Today, WonderBra Canada offers all kinds of options when it comes to finding the perfect bra, from no-poke wires to breathable foam cups, moisture-wicking fabrics and more. “Our garments meet the needs of the evolving woman, with flexible, stylish solutions including underwire and wire-free bras, plus-size bras and more,” says Marianne Cobb, general manager at WonderBra Canada.
What women really want
Now, after over two years of working from home, most women have adapted to a casual dress code and comfort has become key, says Cobb. “Women are looking for feminine silhouettes and pretty fabrics without compromising on ultimate comfort,” she adds.
Consumers are also becoming more mindful shoppers, considering eco-conscious options when adding to their cart. In combining expert fit and environmental practices, WonderBra Canada is committed to taking steps toward becoming a more sustainable brand. Enter their recently launched EcoPure collection. “Being eco-friendly and living responsibly is extremely important to us as a company,” says Cobb. “We’re committed to future-focused solutions and with this collection, we are taking steps towards a better future for Canadian women and our planet.”
WonderBra Canada carries four EcoPure styles at this time, with more styles to come. Made from recycled polyester fibers, which prevents nylon waste from otherwise heading to the landfill. With styles and fits for women of all ages and sizes, the EcoPure collection delivers support, fit and comfort with new bras being added every season.
Creating environmental change in the lingerie industry
In launching this new eco-conscious collection, WonderBra Canada hopes to lead the lingerie industry by example. “We are implementing a growing number of sustainable solutions, such as the use of recycled and recyclable packaging, weight reduction and reducing the use of water in our production facilities,” says Cobb.
Consumers should also be mindful of certain standards when it comes to finding eco-friendly lingerie, including the natural percent composition of the fabrics and any other claims that are made. “As we developed into this space, it was important that the composition of the garment be made with more than 50 percent recycled or reclaimed fabrics,” says Cobb. The company develops its products under the strictest guidelines and any claims are fully vetted with its product development team, sourcing partners, suppliers and legal department.
The market will continue to evolve as women’s needs evolve, and “WonderBra Canada will always strive to ensure consumers are dressed in style, offering different silhouettes and different fabrications all while delivering comfort, fit and support,” says Cobb. The brand will continue to ensure that they can provide every Canadian woman with a garment that allows her to be her own kind of wonderful, she adds. “We’re committed to delivering sustainable intimates to women in Canada. As we head into the future, we will continue to focus on transforming our core styles to eco-friendly fabrics and constructions.”
Get a closer look at the EcoPure Collection below and visit WonderBra Canada’s website to learn more.
WonderBra EcoPure Smoothing Wireless Bra
Free from wires and elastics, this bra (made from 85 percent recycled nylon) features smoothing along the back and side. It also has cushioned straps. Wonderbra.ca, $28.97.