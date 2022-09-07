Sponsored

The Bra Evolution: From Wires to Comfort

It's WonderBra's mission to keep us supported. You don't have to sacrifice style with this new lingerie collection that's equally comfortable, stylish and eco-friendly.

WonderBra Canada Updated

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: