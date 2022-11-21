Sponsored

Anna Olson’s Chocolate Quaker Oat Flour Lava Cakes Are Your Next Soirée’s Secret Weapon

Turn a holiday dinner into an elevated party with this easy and impressive dessert.

Quaker Canada Updated

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: