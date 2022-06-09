Nourish Your Lips Three Ways With This Award-Winning Lip Mask

Everyone’s lips could use a little extra TLC and there’s no better way to show your pout some love than with a product that moisturizes and smooths lips. belif’s Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask is basically the only product you need to have the plump, hydrated lips you’ve always dreamed of. Thanks to its non-sticky, mild formula that can be worn as an overnight lip mask, used to prep your lips before makeup or as a lip balm on its own, the Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask is the winner of the Best Lip Treatment 2022 Beauty Award. Read on to find out what makes it a makeup kit must-have.
The winning formula
The Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask provides long-lasting moisture in a nourishing formula that’s suitable for all skin types, including super-sensitive, dry, chapped lips. It’s formulated with 10 percent shea butter, which creates a texture that melts into lips for a comfortable effect that doesn’t feel sticky at all. It also contains cica (Centella Asiatica), which is also known as tiger grass because it is known that wild cats would roll in the herb to soothe and repair their wounds. “Cica helps to support your body’s natural ability to repair while soothing irritation associated with dryness,” says Samantha Mae Henderson, national district trainer for belif. Meanwhile, madecassoide helps restore lips to their natural beauty, while herbal ingredients including oat seed, calendula and antioxidant-rich raspberry leaf extract work to soothe lips. The formula is free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, animal origin ingredients and sulphates. Its scent is very mild and there’s no colour added, either—just a whole lot of caring ingredients for your lips.
How to use it
Option 1: As a lip mask
If you want to give your pucker a luxe treatment, apply a thin to generous layer (depending on how dry your lips are) of the Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask evenly across your lips before bed. It’s the perfect product to try slugging, which Henderson says helps to intensely lock in moisture. Just apply a generous amount on the lips so that they feel nice and slippery for intense moisture-locking ability. In the morning, all you need to do is wipe off any excess and voila—start your day with super smooth, hydrated lips.
Option 2: As lip prep
Ready to rock lipstick again? Use the Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask as a quick lip prep mask. Since it plumps and smooths lips, it works great as a base for lipstick or gloss. Think of it as the first step of your makeup routine: Simply apply an ample amount evenly across your lips and let them soak up the moisture for five to 10 minutes. Then use a tissue to wipe off any excess. Your lips will feel plump, hydrated and smooth for chap-free lip colour.
Option 3: As a lip balm
You can also use it on its own throughout the day as an ultra hydrating lip balm. Just spread a thin layer evenly across your lips and rub them together to promote absorption. “A little bit goes a long way to keep your lips feeling moisturized with a subtle glow,” Henderson says. Toss it into your purse and lightly dab it onto your pucker any time you want some nourishing moisture and light shine.
Add belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask to your routine by visiting Sephora.ca and see how it can transform chapped lips into a soft, luscious pout.
