I Tried An Anti-Aging Correcting Serum For A Week

I’d never been concerned about aging. Getting older somehow made me feel more sophisticated rather than outdated, in part because I’d grown accustomed to everyone guessing I was 5-10 years younger than my age. That is, until my best friend turned 40—a year before me—and someone was surprised she was my senior. I was in denial, when I took a closer look and realized the wrinkles on my forehead and deep laugh lines were telling a different story than the one in my mind. Where had they come from all of sudden?
The last three years have been tough, leaving behind my life, business and family in Trinidad and Tobago for a new country, which was quickly followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The stress manifested emotionally and physically, in fairly severe adult acne. Determined to return to a reflection of clear skin, I was a bit heavy-handed on the acids, burning some sensitive areas more than once (my laugh lines in particular). The acne eventually cleared, but the harsh treatments left a legacy of new and more prominent wrinkles and fine lines.
I can admit I’m not always great at following routines, with my consistency falling off as soon as I see improvement. However, in the last year, determined to reverse some damage, I’ve made it a custom to cleanse, tone and moisturize every morning and evening: using a minimum of SPF25 moisturizer in the mornings, double cleansing on evenings, and experimenting with different eye creams. The skin around my eyes is quite thin, especially after the damaging effects of trying to get rid of my acne.
If hydration and plumping are a priority for you, you’ve likely heard about hyaluronic acid, which I now consider a must-have in my skincare routine. I’ve been through a handful of brands and Hyalu B5 Serum by La Roche-Posay—the #1 Dermatologist recommended brand in Canada*—is by far the most effective I’ve tried. I’ve been using it for about a year now, twice a day. Don’t be led astray by the term “acid”. This ingredient, produced by your body naturally, delivers intense hydration, repairs the skin’s moisture barrier and boost elasticity. In fact, like its namesake, Hyalu is packed with two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. The result? My skin is glowing and fine lines are plumped almost immediately upon application, most visibly in areas around my eyes.
The Hyalu B5 Serum is tested on all skin types, of all ages, but for me, having combination skin, I look for products that offer oil-free hydration. The light gel consistency means it absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave residue, leaving my skin primed for moisturizer or makeup. During the hot summer months, when my skin gets oilier, I can even skip the step of an added moisturizer. Plus, a little goes a long way. The dropper makes dispensing small amounts easy, and at an already competitive price, the longevity of the 30ml bottle really surprised me.
I highly recommend the La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum for all skin types and believe it’s lightweight enough to use twice a day during all seasons.
