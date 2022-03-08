How a New Triple Action Anti-Aging Serum Improved My Skin

How is it possible that I looked in the mirror every day without really seeing myself— without noticing those fine lines creeping slowly but surely onto my forehead or those brown spots appearing on my skin, completely uninvited?
I told myself: You’re still young; you don’t have to worry about your skin. And I believed it—so much so that I neglected to apply sunscreen, even in the scorching southern sun. Add to that the fact that I spend nine hours a day in front of a screen and always forget to drink water and it’s a recipe for disaster.
My body’s response, however, is crystal clear: visibly dehydrated skin, dark spots, fine lines. Once I finally opened my eyes, I vowed to take better care of my skin and my health. I hired a personal trainer, reduced sugar from my diet and upped my water intake. I also started using Lancôme Rénergie Triple Serum.
First, let’s talk about this product’s high-tech packaging. I’m so into the metallic multi-chamber bottle that keeps the active ingredients both protected from impurities and separate until just before application. One pump is all it takes.
And the texture! Once mixed, the three silky formulas—one cream, one emulsion and one gel—penetrate the epidermis effortlessly, leaving my skin soft, radiant and ever-so-lightly scented.
This is all lovely, but when it comes to skin care, results are what matter, so let’s take a closer look at these ingredients. For starters, hyaluronic acid has incredible hydrating power, attracting water and soaking it up like a sponge. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that fights the damage caused by free radicals. Niacinamide (or vitamin B3) targets hyperpigmentation, helping to improve the skin’s texture and restore radiance. Finally, ferulic acid fights the oxidation of the cells responsible for fine lines and wrinkles.
The verdict?
Personally, I love this serum. Given my hectic lifestyle, I prefer all-in-one products, and Rénergie Triple Serum is not only efficient but also effective—it is ultra-hydrating, targets a wide range of skin aging concerns and can be used day and night.
From the very first application, I noticed my skin was plumped and deeply hydrated. I didn’t even need to apply my regular moisturizer! The following week, to my great surprise, the lines on my forehead were minimized. I’ll continue to use this serum because it is clinically proven to significantly reduce wrinkles, improve uneven skin tone and tonicity within eight weeks.
If you are seeing loss of firmness, brown spots and wrinkles in your skin, I highly recommend Lancôme Rénergie Triple Serum.
Pro tip: Don’t forget about your neck!
