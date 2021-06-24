How To Pack An Ice-Cold Cooler

There’s a science behind keeping your cans cool and your crudités crisp without lugging home a soggy mess at the end of the day. Step one? Resist the urge to toss everything in and hope for the best. Step two? Follow these tips:
- We prefer sturdier, hard-walled coolers over cooler bags. Fill empty cooler with cold water; let sit for 30 minutes. This will get the cooler nice and chilly before you add the ice.
- Pour out water, and then add cooler packs or blocks of ice— both take longer to melt than cubes. Health Canada recommends coolers be kept at four degrees Celsius or lower.
- Place all food in waterproof reusable containers and layer, as tightly as possible, in order of when you’ll eat it (i.e., put your morning snack on top of lunch).
- Lay drinks on top (or pack a second cooler with canned cocktails, like Georgian Bay Gin Smash).
- Type As—you know who you are—may wish to draw a cooler “map” detailing the locations of specific items so there’s less dawdling once the lid is open.
- Don’t drain any meltwater that collects at the bottom of the cooler— it’s still helping to keep the temperature down.
